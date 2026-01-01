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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Crochet Alley and Knitting Row

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Crochet Alley and Knitting Row

Gather your supplies and enthusiasm for crocheting and knitting as you connect with fellow enthusiasts in a fun social setting.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/