McCracken County Cooperative Extension Crochet Alley and Knitting Row
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Crochet Alley and Knitting Row
Gather your supplies and enthusiasm for crocheting and knitting as you connect with fellow enthusiasts in a fun social setting.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu