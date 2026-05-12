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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Scrapbooking

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Scrapbooking

Everything you always wanted to know about scrapbooking and paper crafting. Bring your photos, scissors, and your favorite adhesive. If you don't have scissors and adhesive, we will provide. Beginners and advanced scrapbookers welcome! Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/