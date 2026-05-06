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McCracken County Cooperative Extension Stretch & Strength

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Stretch & Strength

Licensed Occupational Therapist Annie Hall, with New Leaf Therapy, PLLC, will lead this stretching and resistance band exercises class focused on improving strength and movement for daily activities. Modifications are provided for all levels, including limited mobility. $3 Fee at door *All necessary supplies will be available during the session.

McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
Every week through May 06, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Supported By

McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
http://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu
https://mccracken.ca.uky.edu/