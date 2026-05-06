McCracken County Cooperative Extension Stretch & Strength
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Stretch & Strength
Licensed Occupational Therapist Annie Hall, with New Leaf Therapy, PLLC, will lead this stretching and resistance band exercises class focused on improving strength and movement for daily activities. Modifications are provided for all levels, including limited mobility. $3 Fee at door *All necessary supplies will be available during the session.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
Every week through May 06, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Supported By
McCracken County Cooperative Extension
(270) 554-9520
dl_ces_mccracken@email.uky.edu
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office
2025 New Holt RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-554-9520
mccracken.ext@uky.edu