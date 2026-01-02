McLib 101 101 Series: Kentucky’s Flying Jewels: The Ruby Throated Hummingbird
McLib 101 101 Series: Kentucky’s Flying Jewels: The Ruby Throated Hummingbird
Discover one of Kentucky’s most beautiful birds, the ruby-throated hummingbird! Learn what makes hummingbirds unique and how to create a backyard habitat that will attract these colorful creatures.
The Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area highlights native Kentucky wildlife with an emphasis on hummingbirds! During migration, over 200 hummingbirds can be seen each day in the Nature Station backyard. Naturalists maintain native wildflower gardens and hummingbird feeders to create a welcoming habitat and to create opportunity for scientists to learn more about these amazing creatures through banding and radiotracking research.
All programs free & open to the public
McCracken County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net