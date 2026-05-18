McLib Open Hours Community Support Advocate

McCracken County Library is now offering the services of a Community Support Advocate;

What A Community Support Advocate does:

Provide resource navigation: Help connect you with community services such as food assistance, housing programs, healthcare, or transportation resources.

Assist with forms and applications: Help fill out applications for benefits, job programs, or other social services.

Connect to mental health supports: Offer information on local counseling, crisis lines, and mental health programs

Benefits: