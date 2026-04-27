Murray Spring City Wide Yard Sale

Murray’s Spring Citywide Yard Sale is the weekend of May 2, 2026. Bargain hunters from across the region will overflow the streets of Murray searching for deals while helping you earn cash.

To participate in the Citywide Yard Sale, simply fill out the application and enclose a $10 entry fee. All entry fees help fund the annual Freedom Fest celebration during the weekend of July 4th. Once you have registered, your yard sale location and description of items will be placed on the Murray Citywide Yard Sale map, which will be available for sale at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau on April 30-May 2. This year, we will also create a map for purchase and download through pay pal. Maps will be $3.00.

Times for map sales:

Thursday, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Friday, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Saturday, 7:00 am - 9:00 am

Many yard sales begin on Thursday & Friday, so be sure to include that in the application, if applicable. Your application and entry fee must be submitted by Tuesday April 28 at 4:00 PM to be on the map. No late applications will be accepted. For any questions about the event, please call the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199 or stop by the office at 206 South 4th Street.

Click here to download this year’s application!

