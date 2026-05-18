Neighborhood Farmer's Market at the Health Department
Neighborhood Farmer's Market at the Health Department
Get ready for the Neighborhood Farmer's Market! It will be every third Thursday of the month starting in May and going through October at the Paducah/McCracken County Health Center (behind the Health Department).
The Library will be there with a craft!
Purchase District Health Department
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
Purchase District Health Department
916 Kentucky AvenuePaducah, Kentucky 42003