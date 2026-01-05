Opening Night for Rhythm on the Rails

Cross + Wren and Rock ’n’ Roll Reverend at Rhythm on the Rails

Friday, May 22, 2026

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Total Tech Solutions Stage

Discovery Park will kick off its annual Rhythm on the Rails concert series with performances by Cross + Wren and Rock ’n’ Roll Reverend. The evening will feature a mix of live music styles in an outdoor setting designed for guests of all ages.

Cross + Wren is a Jackson, Tennessee-based duo known for blending raw energy with melodic sound. With haunting harmonies and gritty guitars, their music leans into a darker, Americana-inspired style that creates an immersive live experience. Watch Cross + Wren.

From his small-town roots in Martin, Tennessee, to stages around the world, Brady Weldon, known as the Rock ’n’ Roll Reverend, blends faith and rock music into a high-energy performance. Backed by a full band, his concerts are designed to bring people together through music, connection and shared experience. Watch Rock ’n’ Roll Reverend.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and fishing gear to enjoy a relaxed evening by the water.

You will discover:

- Live performances by Cross + Wren and Rock ’n’ Roll Reverend

- An outdoor concert experience along the Train Depot lawn

- Food and beverages available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos

- A family-friendly environment with space to relax and enjoy the evening

Schedule

5 p.m. – Gates open at the Train Depot

6:30 p.m. – Cross + Wren

7:30 p.m. – Rock ’n’ Roll Reverend

Rhythm on the Rails is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Citizens Bank of Hickman, J.A.M.S. (Jackson Area Music Society), LarcomAir, Premier Primary Care and Vaughn Electric.

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