A Redneck Rodeo is going to kick off the Purchase District Fair this year!!

Barrel Racing on SXS, ATV, Dirt Bikes, pretty much anything you want to enter, this will be your chance!

Along with the barrel racing we’ll be having Dirt Drags… same machines if you want. Got somebody you wanna go heads up against? Now’s your chance to call ’em out to prove who’s the fastest!!

Contact Purchase District Motor Sports for additional information!

