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Redneck Rodeo

Redneck Rodeo

A Redneck Rodeo is going to kick off the Purchase District Fair this year!!

Barrel Racing on SXS, ATV, Dirt Bikes, pretty much anything you want to enter, this will be your chance!

Along with the barrel racing we’ll be having Dirt Drags… same machines if you want. Got somebody you wanna go heads up against? Now’s your chance to call ’em out to prove who’s the fastest!!

Contact Purchase District Motor Sports for additional information!

Mayfield-Graves Co. Fairgrounds
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds
270-705-5888
http://www.purchasedistrictfair.com
Mayfield-Graves Co. Fairgrounds
1004 KY-121
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
chair@purchasedistrictfair.com
https://purchasedistrictfair.com/