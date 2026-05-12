SkillRise 270 Book Club

It’s World Book Day and there’s no better way to celebrate than announcing our May book choice!

We had a wonderful evening at our Actionable Insights networking hour Tuesday. It was great to slow down and have some meaningful conversations about where we are all headed. It’s always encouraging to see neighbors showing up to support one another’s professional growth.

Looking ahead, our next Actionable Insights session will focus on Leveling Up by Ryan Leak. We’ll be discussing how personal growth and self-awareness can make a real difference in how we lead and influence those around us.

There is no reading required to join the conversation. Just come as you are to the coffee shop and share your perspective. See you there!

