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SkillRise 270 Make & Take Woodworking Class

SkillRise 270 Make & Take Woodworking Class

Make & Take: Entryway Organizer

May 26th, 5:30 to 7 pm on the Mayfield Chamber patio

Join SkillRise270 for a fun, creative workshop where attendees will build the ultimate home accessory - a wooden entryway organizer.

No construction experience is needed. Attendees will be guided through the process, and you'll leave with a masterpiece that's uniquely yours. Spots are limited, so reserve your place today and get ready to create and belong.

Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

SkillRise 270
270-804-8224
info@skillrise270.com
https://skillrise270.com/
Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce
201 E. College Street
Mayfield, Kentucky
270-247-6101