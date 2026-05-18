SkillRise 270 Make & Take Woodworking Class

Make & Take: Entryway Organizer

May 26th, 5:30 to 7 pm on the Mayfield Chamber patio

Join SkillRise270 for a fun, creative workshop where attendees will build the ultimate home accessory - a wooden entryway organizer.

No construction experience is needed. Attendees will be guided through the process, and you'll leave with a masterpiece that's uniquely yours. Spots are limited, so reserve your place today and get ready to create and belong.