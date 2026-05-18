SkillRise 270 Make & Take Woodworking Class
SkillRise 270 Make & Take Woodworking Class
Make & Take: Entryway Organizer
May 26th, 5:30 to 7 pm on the Mayfield Chamber patio
Join SkillRise270 for a fun, creative workshop where attendees will build the ultimate home accessory - a wooden entryway organizer.
No construction experience is needed. Attendees will be guided through the process, and you'll leave with a masterpiece that's uniquely yours. Spots are limited, so reserve your place today and get ready to create and belong.
Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
SkillRise 270
270-804-8224
info@skillrise270.com
Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce
201 E. College StreetMayfield, Kentucky
270-247-6101