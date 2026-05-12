The Family Song Book: Dinner & Music @ Murray Woman's Club
The Family Song Book: Dinner & Music @ Murray Woman's Club
Join us on May 19th for an unforgettable evening of dinner and entertainment, hosted by the Music Department of the Murray Woman's Club.
To purchase tickets, call Bobbie Weatherly at (270) 227-7732 or contact any member of the Music Department. All proceeds will support scholarships!
Murray Woman's Club
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Woman's Club
murraywomansclub@gmail.com
Murray Woman's Club
704 Vine StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
murraywomansclub@gmail.com