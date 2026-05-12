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The Family Song Book: Dinner & Music @ Murray Woman's Club

The Family Song Book: Dinner & Music @ Murray Woman's Club

Join us on May 19th for an unforgettable evening of dinner and entertainment, hosted by the Music Department of the Murray Woman's Club.

To purchase tickets, call Bobbie Weatherly at (270) 227-7732 or contact any member of the Music Department. All proceeds will support scholarships!

Murray Woman's Club
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Woman's Club
murraywomansclub@gmail.com
http://www.murraywomansclub.org
Murray Woman's Club
704 Vine Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
murraywomansclub@gmail.com
http://www.murraywomansclub.org/