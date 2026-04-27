Wits for Whiskers Trivia Night with Calloway County Humane Society
Wits for Whiskers Trivia Night with Calloway County Humane Society
Come test your wits at our Wits for Whiskers trivia night to raise money for the Humane Society of Calloway County!
Reserve your spot and your team via the QR code included on the event flier!
Door prizes will be given!
Cash prize for the winning team!
Doors open at 6:30pm on May 2nd with trivia starting at 7:00 pm.
Weaks Community Center
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Humane Society of Calloway County
270-759-1884
humanesociety@murray-ky.net
Weaks Community Center
607 Poplar StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071