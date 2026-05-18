Woodlands Nature Station River Days 2026

The Woodlands Nature Station hosts a wide variety of family-friendly programming as part of its River Days weekend.

Admission: 15 and under free, 16+ $7

Saturday:

All Day - Critter Scene Investigation

11:30 - It's a Trap - SNAP!

1-3: Fashion a Frog

1:30: Peepers and Leapers

3:30: Gar-gantuan Fish

6-8: Sunset Canoe Trip

(Equipment provided, $30/canoe, call 270-924-2020 to sign up)

Sunday:

All Day - Critter Scene Investigation

11:30 - For Goodness Snakes

1-3: DIY Animal Track Books

1:30 - Titans of the Tennessee

3:30 - Sunday Funday: Bald Eagle

6-8: Sunset Canoe Trip

(Equipment provided, $30/canoe, call 270-924-2020 to sign up)

Monday:

All Day - Critter Scene Investigation

11:30 - Totally Turtles!

1:30-2:30 - Shoreline Stroll

2:30 - River Reds (Wolves)

3:30 - Lynx of the Lakes