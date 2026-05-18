Woodlands Nature Station River Days 2026
Woodlands Nature Station River Days 2026
The Woodlands Nature Station hosts a wide variety of family-friendly programming as part of its River Days weekend.
Admission: 15 and under free, 16+ $7
Saturday:
All Day - Critter Scene Investigation
11:30 - It's a Trap - SNAP!
1-3: Fashion a Frog
1:30: Peepers and Leapers
3:30: Gar-gantuan Fish
6-8: Sunset Canoe Trip
(Equipment provided, $30/canoe, call 270-924-2020 to sign up)
Sunday:
All Day - Critter Scene Investigation
11:30 - For Goodness Snakes
1-3: DIY Animal Track Books
1:30 - Titans of the Tennessee
3:30 - Sunday Funday: Bald Eagle
6-8: Sunset Canoe Trip
(Equipment provided, $30/canoe, call 270-924-2020 to sign up)
Monday:
All Day - Critter Scene Investigation
11:30 - Totally Turtles!
1:30-2:30 - Shoreline Stroll
2:30 - River Reds (Wolves)
3:30 - Lynx of the Lakes