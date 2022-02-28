© 2022
Crime

Suspect caught in killing of former Ky. lawmaker’s daughter

89.3 WFPL News Louisville | By Aprile Rickert
Published February 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST
Jordan Morgan and her father, former state Rep. Wesley Morgan.
A suspect is in custody after police say he broke into the home of a former Kentucky politician and fatally shot his daughter last week.

Shannon Gilday, 23, was arrested without incident around 4:30 a.m., when officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office found him walking along Barnes Mill Road, according to a news release. 

Gilday is accused of breaking into the Madison County home of former Republican Rep. Wesley Morgan around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22., armed with a rifle.

Once inside, police say he fatally shot Morgan’s daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, in her bed before exchanging gunfire with the former representative and fleeing in a car. 

Gilday has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and first degree burglary, criminal mischief and assault.

Jordan Morgan worked as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Boone and Gallatin Counties and had just started a job as a lawyer with the Reminger law office in Lexington. She also previously worked as an aide for former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

State police are still investigating the shooting.

Aprile Rickert
Aprile is WFPL's health reporter. Rickert comes to WFPL from the News and Tribune in Southern Indiana, where she covered crime and courts as a senior reporter. A New Albany native, she spent nearly two decades in Louisville before recently moving back across the river to Jeffersonville.
