Floyd Co. Attorney: "Substantially more charges" coming for gunman who killed and wounded police

The investigation continues into the shooting in Floyd County that left two police officers dead and multiple wounded Thursday.

Alleged gunman 49-year-old Lance Storz of Allen, Kentucky, appeared in court earlier today. His preliminary hearing has been set for July 11 and his bond has been set at $10 million dollars.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said the shooting happened on Railroad Street in Allen, which is about 120 miles east of Lexington.

Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence late Thursday night to investigate a domestic dispute when the man opened fire.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including various local law enforcement and ATF offices in Ashland and London. Injured officers were taken to hospitals in Prestonsburg, Lexington, and Huntington, West Virginia.

Shortly after the court appearance today, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt addressed reporters and had brief words to describe the shooter.

“He was a sheer terrorist, I mean he was just a terrorist with a mission, and he was out to succeed with that,” Hunt said.

County Attorney Keith Bartley told reporters Storz will face many more charges.

“Yeah, there will be substantially more charges. The charges from last night were in the middle of a war zone basically and were done serving information that was not definitive at that time,” Bartley explained.

Storz is in police custody and is currently looking at two counts of murder of a police officer and multiple accounts of attempted murder. He's also charged with assault on a service animal as he’s accused of killing a police K-9 on scene.

