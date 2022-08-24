© 2022
Crime

Union County woman enters guilty pleas to 7 charges stemming from Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

WKU Public Radio | By Kevin Willis
Published August 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
Liam James Doyle/NPR
/

A Union County woman has pleaded guilty to using pepper spray against law enforcement officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Shelly Stallings, 43, of Morganfield, entered the pleas Wednesday in the District of Columbia to seven charges, including five felonies.

Those felony counts include assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a deadly weapon; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Court documents say Stallings and three co-defendants shot pepper spray at a line of police officers trying to secure a part of the U.S. Capitol Building as it was coming under attack by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Stallings is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023 by a federal district court judge, with the charges making her eligible to serve up to 56 years in prison.

The other co-defendants, including Stallings’s husband, Peter Schwartz, 49, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

