Criminal Justice

Former Murray State cheerleader pleads 2019 rape charge down to sexual misconduct

WKMS
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT

A former Murray State cheerleader entered an Alford plea Wednesday in Calloway County Circuit Court for a 2019 case where he was originally arraigned on a first-degree rape charge.

Dannis Seay pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a maximum term of one year in prison.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence, but acknowledges that the prosecution’s evidence could convince a jury to find the defendant guilty.

Seay’s plea agreement also includes an order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Tags
Criminal Justice Alford pleaDannis Seay
