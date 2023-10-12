Tennessee to build $415 million law enforcement training center

Tennessee is building a $415 million law enforcement training center just north of Nashville.

The center will house the state’s Department of Correction and Department of Safety and Homeland Security offices, as well as training facilities for state troopers and officers.

Nearly 20 contractors have been hired to construct the facility under the “construction manager method,” which means the state and contractor agree on a price, and the contractor works with the design team to complete the project.

The Tennessee Lookout reports that method is risky and, because of the size of the center, multiple construction managers have been employed.

An official with Gov. Bill Lee’s office called the center the future of law enforcement training in the state, and said it represents Tennessee’s dedication to law enforcement.