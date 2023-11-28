Kentucky Supreme Court denies motion asking for new judge in Crystal Rogers murder case

Crystal Roberts went missing in 2015 and signs asking for information on her whereabouts have been posted on the Bluegrass Parkway and elsewhere for years.

In September, Brooks Houck was indicted for murder and tampering with physical evidence. The next month, Nelson County Circuit Judge Charles Simms III set Houck’s bond at $10 million.

Monday, the state Supreme Court announced they’d denied a motion by Houck’s attorney to appoint a new judge in the case. The attorney claimed Simms showed bias against Houck in an unrelated 2017 case.