Kentucky Supreme Court denies motion asking for new judge in Crystal Rogers murder case

WEKU | By John McGary
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST
The Kentucky Supreme Court announced Monday that it had denied a motion by the attorney for the alleged murderer of a Bardstown woman for a new judge in the case.
Pixabay.com
Crystal Roberts went missing in 2015 and signs asking for information on her whereabouts have been posted on the Bluegrass Parkway and elsewhere for years.

In September, Brooks Houck was indicted for murder and tampering with physical evidence. The next month, Nelson County Circuit Judge Charles Simms III set Houck’s bond at $10 million.

Monday, the state Supreme Court announced they’d denied a motion by Houck’s attorney to appoint a new judge in the case. The attorney claimed Simms showed bias against Houck in an unrelated 2017 case.
Criminal Justice
John McGary