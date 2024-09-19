Eastern Ky. sheriff arrested and charged with murder after fatal shooting of district judge

The Letcher County sheriff is being charged with first degree murder after the shooting death of the 47th Judicial District judge. 43-year old Mickey Stines has been charged in the death of 54-year old Kevin Mullins.

Kentucky State Police received a 911 call of a shooting at the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg around 3 p.m. Thursday.

During a press conference, KSP Trooper Matt Gayheart said it appeared the two men were having an argument.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines fired at District Judge Kevin Mullins following an argument inside the courthouse,” Gayheart said.

Gayheart said officers and emergency personnel found Mullins in his office with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Lifesaving measures were taken, however, were unsuccessful, he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Letcher County Coroner's office,” he continued.

Gayheart said Stines surrendered himself to police without incident. He has been transported to a correctional facility. The KSP are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2024 WEKU