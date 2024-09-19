© 2024
Suspect apprehended following active shooter situation at Letcher County courthouse in eastern Ky.

WEKU | By Stan Ingold
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:02 PM CDT
Jimmy Emerson
/
Flickr

Active shooter situation at Whitesburg courthouse. KSP have suspect in custody

Reports of an active shooter led to someone being taken into custody in Letcher County in southeastern Kentucky. The shooting supposedly happened at the courthouse in Whitesburg.

The Mountain Eagle reports the shooting involved Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines and District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. The paper reports, Stines allegedly shot Mullins before turning himself into police.

The Kentucky State Police have yet to confirm the identity of the shooter or any victims.

The county coroner confirms one person was killed but did not identify the victim.

This story will be updated.

Stan Ingold
