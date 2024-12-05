Judge orders Ky. guide who led illegal turkey hunts on his property to pay thousands in restitution

A district court judge in western Kentucky this week ordered a Muhlenberg County hunting outfitter to pay thousands of dollars in restitution fees to the state’s Fish and Wildlife department for turkey hunting violations.

Game wardens discovered that Timothy Smithwick was operating an illegal guide service on his property this spring.

According to an agency release, Smithwick was guiding hunters without proper licensing and illegally baiting his property for turkey.

The 59-year-old was arrested on a bench warrant on numerous charges, including eight counts of illegal take of turkey, eight counts of illegal guiding and trapping violations. He was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Five hunters from Georgia were also cited for various charges stemming from the investigation.

Smithwick was convicted on multiple charges, and has been ordered to pay $44,000 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife department.