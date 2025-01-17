Mental evaluation discussed at hearing for former Ky. sheriff accused of murdering judge

The former Letcher County sheriff accused of murdering District Judge Kevin Mullins in September was in court for a status hearing Friday. Defense attorney Jeremy Bartley asked special Judge Christopher Cohron to allow their expert witness to conduct a criminal responsibility evaluation of Mickey Stines. Prosecutor Jackie Steele responded:

“Our experts at KCPC, or the court’s experts at KCPC … criminal responsibility, are going to make a finding while their expert’s present, and then he's going to go back and write his report. I don't want the court’s KCPC evaluators doing an evaluation until they know what their position is.”

KCPC is the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center. Cohron didn’t make a ruling.

“'I’m going to take that under advisement. I am going to go ahead and get an order entered. We'll address the issue of the timing of the providing of the reports, and who's present, and when.”

Cohron said he believes Stines will qualify for Chapter 31 funding, which would allow the defense to pay investigators and expert witnesses with public funds. Also to be determined: a date for Stines’ bond hearing.

