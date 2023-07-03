Calloway County Public Library holds grand opening for expansion

Calloway County Public Library welcomed its first visitors into its expanded facilities this weekend.

The expansion adds more than 20,000 square feet to the institution — almost tripling its size to add a children's area, community rooms, a makerspace and a teen room. A mechanical basement was also added to the structure.

The library hosted grand opening and open house events over the weekend, allowing patrons to tour the new facility and check out materials.

It will be closed Tuesday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.