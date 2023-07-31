Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent to be arraigned this week

The former superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools will be arraigned on Wednesday for allegedly committing sex crimes.

Matthew Constant’s court appearance late last week was rescheduled after multiple judges recused themselves. His arraignment this week will be before a special judge.

Constant is charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor 12 years old or older, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

An investigation began in May following allegations of a relationship between Constant and a student from another school district.

Kentucky State Police said last week the investigation points to the former OPS leader soliciting sex with minors in other states. The Owensboro school board terminated his contract in June.

He remains in the Daviess County Detention Center under a $35,000 cash bond.