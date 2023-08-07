Murray State Board of Regents swears in new members, elects vice chair, secretary

Murray State University’s Board of Regents swore in new members and elected officers during a special called meeting Monday.

The board’s newest regents are Dr. Matthew Price, the medical director of LifeHouse Pregnancy Care Center in Murray, and G.L. Ovey, Jr., the former Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit.

Virginia Gray, the senior manager of government relations for the Tennessee Valley Authority, was unanimously elected the board’s vice chair.

Jill Hunt, the senior executive coordinator for MSU’s president, was reelected board secretary.