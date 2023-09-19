Fall 2023 freshman class largest in Murray State history

Murray State University announced Tuesday that its Fall 2023 freshman class is officially the largest in the school’s history.

A total of 1,660 freshmen are enrolled at MSU, and 44% of those students were ranked in the top quarter of their graduating high school class.

According to a Murray State press release, there was a 17% increase in underrepresented minority students in this year’s freshman class compared to the 2022 class.

MSU officials said this fall’s total enrollment is the largest in the last five year, with over 9,800 students taking classes at the university.