Henry County, TN mayor one of three finalists for TCAT Henry/Carroll president job

Henry County, Tennessee mayor John Penn Ridgeway was announced Wednesday as one of three finalists for president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Henry/Carroll.

According to the Paris Post-Intelligencer, Ridgeway told the Henry County Commission earlier this week that he would leave office if he is selected as the college’s next president.

Ridgeway replaced former mayor Brent Greer in 2020 when Greer resigned from office. He was re-elected to a four-year term in 2022.

The other two finalists for TCAT Henry/Carroll president include Janet Humphries Latimer, who is currently vice president of the TCAT McKenzie campus, and Gary A. Rothstein, associate vice president of planning, effectiveness and special projects at Columbia State Community College.

TCAT Henry/Carroll is a fusion of the Paris and McKenzie campuses that will be completed next year.