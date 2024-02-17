Tennessee’s Senate passes a backup plan in case TSU’s board dissolves this summer. The sponsor hopes it’s never used.

Tennessee’s Senate passed a bill Thursday that would put the state’s higher education commission in charge of Tennessee State University if its board of trustees sunsets this summer. Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, who sponsored the bill, said he hopes it is never used.

The measure is designed as a backup plan if TSU’s board is not extended by lawmakers this session.

As it stands, a Senate committee has passed a separate bill that would vacate the board immediately and let the governor replace most of its members. That bill would extend the body’s expiration date to June 30, 2026. But there are talks underway that could change that bill, allowing some current trustees to remain in place, preserving institutional knowledge that TSU leaders say is crucial.

Before the Senate vote Thursday, Lundberg told his colleagues, “I hope the bill itself is never utilized.”

The proposal would apply to any locally governed institution, or LGI, that dissolves after not getting an extension from the legislature. The bill transfers governing power to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, or THEC, which oversees postsecondary institutions across the state.

Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, said it’s an important stopgap measure, since under current law, when the board expires, board members aren’t just relieved of their positions, but the whole governance structure ceases to exist.

“So this creates a way to bridge that gap in the event something cataclysmic like that happened to any of the LGIs,” Watson said.

But Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, said she doesn’t believe THEC is equipped for the job.

“THEC is in the business of training board members, but they’ve not actually governed an institution,” Akbari said.

The bill passed 27-6 along party lines. The House version of the bill has been referred to the Government Operations Committee, but at the time of publication had not yet been placed on the calendar.



The background

Republican lawmakers are considering vacating the board because of what they see as ineffective management of the school. An audit last year found issues with housing capacity, scholarships and fiscal management. Trustees told a Senate committee last week that they had worked to implement the changes recommended in the audit. However, Republicans have said there are ongoing issues, and that a change in leadership is necessary to “right the ship” at TSU.

TSU Trustee Pam Martin asked senators last week for more time to continue improving operations at the school.

And some trustees may have the opportunity to stay on the board. Gov. Bill Lee and outgoing TSU president Glenda Glover have been in conversation about the board, according to Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Democratic Rep. Harold Love Jr., who represents the district that includes TSU, is leading his party’s efforts to reach an agreement. Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, is also part of those discussions, according to Akbari. Akbari called it an “evolving situation.”

“Whatever is decided obviously needs to be decided and happen quickly so that the university can adjust, [and so that] the students can feel safe and secure in the management of their university,” Akbari said.