TVA offering dam tours for 90th anniversary
The Tennessee Valley Authority, in honor of its 90th anniversary, is offering public tours this summer of some of the utility company’s dams, including tours at Kentucky Dam in Grand Rivers.
The tours will show groups the inner workings of a dam and teach people about how hydropower is produced.
Since demand for tours is high, TVA will use a random drawing to select who will be able to go on the tours. People selected for a tour spot will be notified via email.
Those interested in a chance to tour Kentucky Dam — the longest dam in the TVA system — can register on the TVA’s website now through May 21. Tours at Kentucky Dam will be offered twice a day on June 2 and June 9.