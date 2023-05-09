TVA offering dam tours for 90th anniversary

The Tennessee Valley Authority , in honor of its 90th anniversary, is offering public tours this summer of some of the utility company’s dams, including tours at Kentucky Dam in Grand Rivers.

The tours will show groups the inner workings of a dam and teach people about how hydropower is produced.

Since demand for tours is high, TVA will use a random drawing to select who will be able to go on the tours. People selected for a tour spot will be notified via email.