TVA records near-record power demand over weekend

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) saw a near-record peak power demand over the weekend as sub-freezing temperatures continued to impact far western Kentucky, western Tennessee and southern Illinois.

The utility provider reported on social media Sunday that the demand was north of 34,000 megawatts at 8 a.m. that day across its seven-state service area, the highest ever recorded during a weekend by TVA.

The overall record from 2007 was also broken last Wednesday, setting a new mark of approximately 34,500 megawatts.

TVA is asking people to be mindful of conserving energy while demand remains high.