© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee ranks near bottom when it comes to solar energy production in the Southeast

WPLN | By Caroline Eggers
Published August 5, 2024 at 9:31 AM CDT
The Tennessee Valley Authority limits local power companies, like the Nashville Electric Service, to getting 5% of their power from renewable sources.
Mariana Proença
/
Unsplash
The Tennessee Valley Authority limits local power companies, like the Nashville Electric Service, to getting 5% of their power from renewable sources.

Tennessee ranks among the worst for solar energy production.

Tennessee is expected to be second for the lowest amount of solar installed by 2027 compared to six other Southeastern states, according to a new report by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

On the utility side, the Tennessee Valley Authority ranks last for solar among big Southeastern utilities.

TVA, which serves 10 million customers in Tennessee and six other states, has even less solar capacity than Dominion’s South Carolina territory.

“That utility in South Carolina serves less than 800,000 customers, yet they have more solar than TVA has,” said Bryan Jacob, a solar consultant with SACE who helped author the report.

Another point of comparison is Florida’s big utility: Florida, Power and Light has a similar total generating capacity to TVA but five times as much solar.

TVA has an “institutional bias” against renewable energy, according to the report, which said TVA has an opportunity to significantly increase both its solar and transmission capacity with upcoming long-term planning processes and Inflation Reduction Act incentives.
Tags
Energy solar energy
Caroline Eggers
Caroline Eggers covers environmental issues with a focus on equity for WPLN News through Report for America, a national service program that supports journalists in local newsrooms across the country. Before joining the station, she spent several years covering water quality issues, biodiversity, climate change and Mammoth Cave National Park for newsrooms in the South. Her reporting on homelessness and a runoff-related “fish kill” for the Bowling Green Daily News earned her 2020 Kentucky Press Association awards in the general news and extended coverage categories, respectively. Beyond deadlines, she is frequently dancing, playing piano and photographing wildlife and her poodle, Princess. She graduated from Emory University with majors in journalism and creative writing.
See stories by Caroline Eggers
Related Content