DOE awards $2.3 billion contract for mission support services at Kentucky, Ohio facilities

A multibillion dollar federal contract was recently awarded to a group of companies for work on the Department of Energy sites at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, the Lexington field office and a former nuclear fuel enrichment plant in southern Ohio.

The $2.3 billion contract will see a newly formed group of companies called the Mission Conversion Services Alliance (MCSA) take over some operations at the three sites.

The MCSA is made up of Atkins Nuclear Secured LLC, Westinghouse Government Services LLC and Jacobs Technology LLC, along with two subcontractors in Swift & Staley Inc. and Akima Centerra Integrated Services LLC..

They’ll take over uranium operations and nuclear material control and accountability at the sites, as well as mission support services like physical security, emergency management and utilities.

A source familiar with the governmental request for proposal that produced the contract said that Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership will retain its deactivation and remediation role for the Paducah site.