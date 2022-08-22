Marion stopping bottled water distribution with supply bolstered by rain, neighboring systems

Marion city services and advisories connected to the community’s critical water shortage over the past fourth months are being phased out.

City officials announced Monday that bottled water distribution will end Sept. 2. This comes after the boil water advisory that had been in place since April was lifted this past weekend .

A number of reasons – including recent rains and connections to neighboring water systems – for this action were cited by the city. The water supply at Old City Lake has been replenished by some August rainstorms . Also, the Crittenden-Livingston Water District has been able to increase its available supply for Marion residents.

The lifting of the boil water advisory comes after a week of city efforts to flush the water system and improve chlorine levels in the outer portions of the network. The release included a note of optimism.

“Combined with the connections to surrounding water systems, Marion is in its best position in months for available water to its 3,000 residents,” it said. “More long-term solutions are still being explored, including how to repair and refill Lake George .”

City residents will remain under a stage three conservation order, limiting large uses of water like washing cars and filling pools.

Officials will maintain a substantial supply of bottled water in reserve should distribution become necessary again.