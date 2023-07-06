© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

AGs from 25 states challenging proposed EPA regulations on gas-powered vehicles

WKMS
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT

Attorneys general representing 25 states, including Kentucky and Tennessee, wrote a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency challenging proposed federal regulations on gas-powered vehicles.

In April, the EPA proposed new standards that aim to reduce greenhouse emissions and pollutants from gas-powered cars. The EPA says these standards would “accelerate the transition” for many drivers to electric vehicles.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron argues the “aggressive shift” to electric vehicles is misguided, and said the country’s power grids cannot accommodate the proposed influx of E-Vs.

Tags
Environment AG Daniel Cameronepa regulations
Related Content