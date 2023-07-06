AGs from 25 states challenging proposed EPA regulations on gas-powered vehicles
Attorneys general representing 25 states, including Kentucky and Tennessee, wrote a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency challenging proposed federal regulations on gas-powered vehicles.
In April, the EPA proposed new standards that aim to reduce greenhouse emissions and pollutants from gas-powered cars. The EPA says these standards would “accelerate the transition” for many drivers to electric vehicles.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron argues the “aggressive shift” to electric vehicles is misguided, and said the country’s power grids cannot accommodate the proposed influx of E-Vs.