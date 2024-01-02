Nearly 50% of Tennessee is in ‘severe’ drought

Nearly half of Tennessee is in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Drought conditions have been expanding and contracting across state land since October. The drought peaked during the week of Nov. 21, when 56% of the state was considered at a level of “extreme” or “exceptional.”

Nashville currently has “severe” drought conditions while many counties across Middle Tennessee face “extreme” drought. Historically, severe drought conditions in Tennessee have meant poor air quality, bad water quality, aquatic species die-offs and low stream or creek levels. The extreme categorization usually means wildlife has an inadequate supply of water.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects that the drought will persist across Tennessee for the next few months.