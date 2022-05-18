Ky. House District 8 incumbent Thomas beats out Caldwell judge-exec in GOP primary

Ky. House District 8 incumbent Walker Wood Thomas defeated challenger Caldwell County Judge Executive Larry Curling to win the GOP nomination and a chance at reelection.

Thomas won the district – comprising Caldwell County and parts of Trigg and Christian counties – by a margin of less than 600 votes. Thomas received 2,120 votes and Curling received 1,542 votes.

“I do want to let everyone know I am a very visible candidate,” Thomas said. “I want to let them know in Caldwell County, as you can tell in Trigg, that they are very supportive to me because I support them. I’m at a lot of their events and I want to be invited up.”

In November’s general election, Thomas will face off against Democratic candidate Pam Dossett , a long-time educator from Hopkinsville. In the meantime, Thomas will continue his work on the Military & Veterans Affair committee.

“My focus is always going to be our veterans and by sharing that need, I will either carry some of these bills, or I will actually find the right sponsors to make sure these bills get through, and it supports our military,” Thomas said. “That's going to be one of my main focuses.”

If Thomas wins reelection in November, he plans to continue his focus on veterans and decreasing the income tax.