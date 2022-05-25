City of Murray secures $500,000 from state for sidewalk project

A new Murray sidewalk project expected to help connect local campuses, residential areas and churches is getting a boost from state funding.

Gov. Andy Beshear presented a ceremonial $500,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet check – through the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which KYTC administers – to the city of Murray Wednesday. The plan is to install a six-foot sidewalk with built-in storm drainage. The project will center on 16th Street, beginning at the intersection of Coach Estates Drive and Wiswell Road and going down 16th Street to Sycamore Street to meet existing sidewalks.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant. South 16th Street has a lot of pedestrians and a sidewalk for a very short distance,” Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said. “This grant will definitely make this street much safer.”

These funds will go toward design, right of way and relocation, a release said. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $2.75 million, with $1.84 million in construction costs. The City of Murray will be investing $550,442 as a required local match for the funds.

Beshear made the presentation after announcing the takeover of the former Briggs & Stratton plant by Hollobus Technologies.

“Good, well-built sidewalks bring so many benefits,” Beshear said. “They promote safety, because pedestrians aren’t forced onto a traffic lane. They promote health and exercise by providing an alternative to short-distance driving. And they help connect our neighborhoods to schools, businesses, churches and more.”