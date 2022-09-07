Princeton-Caldwell Chamber of Commerce to manage tornado recovery funds

The Caldwell County Long-Term Recovery Group met Wednesday to discuss potential uses for the funds the group received in the wake of the December tornado outbreak .

More than $325,000 in donations – originally set up through the Princeton-Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and later transferred to the long-term recovery group’s account with the Community Foundation of West Kentucky – flooded into Caldwell in the immediate wake of the disaster. Nearly nine months later, none of these funds have been allocated.

Princeton Mayor Kota Young said there’s been indecision about just how to disburse this donated money.

“It's come to our attention recently that there is a disconnect between the way that the LTRGs operate and our mission and the intent of the donors for the chamber fund,” Young said. “We completely respect that, we appreciate where y'all are coming from, and we in no way want to keep those funds from being spent or expended, like they originally intended.”

A lengthy discussion about how best to manage these funds and what rules had to be followed ultimately resulted in them being put in the hands of the Princeton-Caldwell Chamber, instead of the long-term recovery group.

Officials initially weren’t sure that could be done.

“It's not just as simple as, ‘Hey, we're gonna give you all this money back, and you're just gonna hand it out,’” Chamber President Heather Riley said. “We went through a lot of process to get it where it was and now I don't know that it's as simple as just, ‘Hey, y'all, here's the money back.’”

Young said this move would allow for a separate case management process for the funding, including the possibility of tornado victims being required to prove financial need before getting assistance.

Chris Dockins, the chief operations officer for the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, said that ultimately everyone in attendance had the same goal.

“First of all, we have good hearts in this room and we're all here to support the community, right?” Dockins said. “And we're problem solvers and we can find solutions and I have no doubt in my mind between the knowledge Katina [Hayden, director of case management for Catholic Charities out of the Owensboro Diocese] brings with some of the other ones that have been through disaster stuff before that we can find a solution.”

Jeff Simms, District 4 Magistrate for Caldwell County, said the group couldn’t lose sight of the people in need in the community.

“I just want to remind us all that we're here to be compassionate for these people that have suffered life changing trauma and they continue every day to suffer that,” he said.