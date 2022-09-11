Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M

The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it.

The Martha O’Bryan Center has created a program aimed at helping low-income families pay rent, health care and child care. Its COO, Kent Miller, says many families are stuck between making more money from working and a loss of state aid if they do.

“When an individual is on public benefits and their income increases, the amount of public benefits that they receive decreases. And often times, the amount of the decrease can be greater than the increased wages or increased income of the family,” Miller says. “So, it creates a disincentive for a caregiver to move forward.”

The contract for the grant begins in November. The center will provide the service in Montgomery, Rutherford, Wilson, Sumner, Maury, Dickson and Davidson counties.

The Martha O’Bryan Center plans to help up to 900 families throughout the life of the grant.