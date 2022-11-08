Kentucky down ballot race results for 2022 general election
These are the results for down ballot, local races in Kentucky counties within WKMS' broadcast area. For state race results from Kentucky, CLICK HERE.
Once vote returns are released, they will be added to the right of each candidate or choice. Democrat candidates are denoted with a D), Republican with a R), Independents with an I) and Constitution party members with a C). Any candidate whose party is not indicated is running in a nonpartisan race.
Click any of the counties below to go to their results section:
BALLARD
CALDWELL
CALLOWAY
CARLISLE
CHRISTIAN
CRITTENDEN
FULTON
GRAVES
HICKMAN
HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON
LYON
MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN
MCLEAN
MUHLENBERG
TRIGG
UNION
WEBSTER
Ballard County
Circuit Clerk
R) Charissa Coplen Harris
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Susan Sullivan
Judge-Executive
R) Todd Cooper
County Attorney
R) Bethany Leonard Denton
County Clerk
R) Katie S. Mercer
D) Jessica Owsley
Sheriff
D) Ronnie Giles
Jailer
R) Eric Coppess
D) LaManda Lee Graves
Coroner has no declared candidates
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Ryan Hedrick
D) Tracy N. Wiggins
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
D) Gary Quarles
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Timothy Crice
D) Jody Brown
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
D) Darrell Ray Butler II
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Stonnie Dennis
D) Keith DeWeese
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
D) Frank Hamilton Russell
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
R) Nathan Whipple
D) Glenn Bray
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
D) Mark James Sanders
Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District
R) Henry “Chip” Bisson
D) Anna Turner-Abernathy
Constable, 5th Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Timothy A. Langford
District Judge, 1st Judicial District, 1st Division
Mark Stephen Medlin
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
Kimberley Yancey Morris
Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
Cathy Drummond
Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District
Brandon Birney
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Barlow
Peggy Meriedeth
City Commissioners, City of Barlow (pick 4)
Michael Mayolo
Ronnie D. Harvell Jr.
Heather Batts
Mayor, City of Kevil
Charles Burnley
City Commissioners, City of Kevil (pick 4)
Debbie Bridges
Tony Wiggins
Bruce E. Romaine
Ronnie R. Rathman
Mayor, City of LaCenter
Bob Morrow
City Commissioners, City of LaCenter (pick 4)
Karen Stewart-Hargrove
Jerry C. Cooper
Gary Feezor
Gary W. Woods
Frank Romaine
Darrell Butlere
Phyllis Gibbs
Warren Johnson
Joe Brooks Whipple
Helen “Bluegrass” Karadimas
Mayor, City of Wickliffe
David E. Phillips
City Council, City of Wickliffe
Judy Hall
Karen Lawrence
Will Carter
Ruth Pennebaker Taylor
Jim McCain
Cathy Pigg
Kenny Rowland
Caldwell County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Ronald Wood
County Judge-Executive
R) Dakota “Kota” Young
D) Phillip W. Sisk
County Attorney
R) Roy Massey IV
County Clerk
R) Jennifer Watson Hale
Sheriff
R) Don Weedman
D) Jon S. Pettit
Jailer
R) William H. Harper
D) Cheryl Pettit
Coroner
R) Dewayne Trafford
County Surveyor
R) Rick Tosh
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Elbert Bennett
D) Austin Knight
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
R) Joshua Tad Phelps
D) George William Hodge
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Jeff Boone
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Brian Hicks
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Brent Stallins
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Brady D. Brooks
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
R) Jeffrey Alex Simms
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
R) Adam Cruzen
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
James R. Redd III
Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Natalie White
District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Brandon Knoth
District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member, Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
Timothy P. Kennaday
Member, Board of Education, 3rd Educational District
M. Kim Cook
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Fredonia
Jim Seibert
City Council, City of Fredonia (pick 4)
Kristopher Keith Driver
Fredrick Wilcox
Teresa Travis
Mayor, City of Princeton
Sean Schumacher
Edward Schmidt
Brock Thomas
Rick Blackburn
Joshua “Dunc” Duncan
City Council, City of Princeton (pick 6)
Brian Conger
Carl Copeland
Morgan Rousseau
Jim Joiner
Pat George
Sheila Gates
Calloway County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Nikki McMillen-Crouch
County Judge-Executive
R) Kenny Imes
County Attorney
R) K. Bryan Ernstberger
D) Madison Leach
County Clerk
R) James M. “Mike” Tinsley
D) Antonia Dunn Faulkner
Sheriff
R) Nicky Knight
D) Danny Williams
Jailer
R) William Zachary Lamb
D) Kenneth L. Claud
Coroner
D) Ricky Garland
County Surveyor
R) Christopher Bradley Jones
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Ricky Stewart
D) Phillip Lynn Rogers
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
R) Jedediah “Levi” Lamb
D) Randy W. Lee
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Larry Crutcher
D) Mark A. Mallory
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Joseph Swarthout
D) Michael R. Holt
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Don Cherry
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
Tim Stone
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
R) Paul W. Rister
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
D) Brandon Eldridge
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Jamie Jameson
Andrea Lee Moore
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 42nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Stephanie Judy Perlow
District Judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit
Randall A. Hutchens
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member, Board of Education, 1st Education District
Jay Housden
Member, Board of Education, 3rd Education District
Scott Lowe
Member, Board of Education, Murray Independent School District (pick 3)
Adam Seiber
Gina S. Winchester
Robyn Pizzo
Mark Vinson
Shawn F. Smee
Mayor, City of Hazel
John “Scooter” Paschall
City Council, City of Hazel (vote 6)
Jodi Hanneman
Lisa Kell
Lori Charlton
Joe D. Thompson
Gail Jones
Dawn Ricker
Mayor, City of Murray
Bob Rogers
Clifton F. Darnell
City Council, City of Murray (vote 12)
Alice Rouse
Bonnie C. Higginson
Danny O. Hudspeth
Jonathan Shelly Baskin
Linda Cherry
Jeremy Bell
Terry W. Strieter
Monty McCuiston
John “Joe” Darnall
Johnny Bohannon
Rose Ross Elder
Wesley Bolin
John Mark Roberts
Carlisle County
Property Valuation Administrator
R) Jonathan Bruer
County Judge-Executive
D) Greg Terry
County Attorney
R) Michael W. Hogancamp
County Clerk
R) Joanne Woods
D) Becky Martin
Sheriff
R) Will Gilbert
D) Clint Davis
Jailer
D) Larry Tolbird
Coroner has no declared candidates
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Lisa Mantle Adams
D) Jerry Webb
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
D) Carey Wayne Webb
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Matthew Oliver
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
D) Dan M. Bowles
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Keith Crider
D) Todd Pearson
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
D) Russell Scott Ellegood
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial District
Timothy A. Langford
District Judge, 1st Judicial District
Mark Stephen Medlin
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member, Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
Kirk Arnold
Member, Board of Education, 5th Educational District
John Matt Fourshee
Christian County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Angie M. Strader
County Judge-Executive
R) Jerry W. Gilliam
D) Steve Tribble
County Attorney
I) Lincoln Williams Foster
County Clerk
R) Melinda A. Humphries
D) Walter G. Cummings
Sheriff
R) Tyler DeArmond
Jailer
R) Adam Smith
Coroner
R) Scott Daniel
County Surveyor
R) Wm. “Bill” Chaudoin Jr.
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
D) Magdalene Ferguson
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
D) Eddie R. Cannon
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Josh Turner
D) Mark Wells
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
D) Patricia “Pat” Gresham
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) George Barnett
D) Mark E. Cansler
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Joshua Gydesen
D) Thomas Gilliland III
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
R) J.E. Pryor
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
R) Larry Bailey
Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District
R) A.J. Rogers
D) Rich G. Liebe
Constable, 5th Magisterial District
R) Glenn Rickard
D) James “Jim” Smith
Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District
R) Phillip Peterson
Constable, 6th Magisterial District
R) Sherry Byerline
D) James “Gene” Glass
Magistrate, 7th Magisterial District
R) Russ Guffey
D) David Fernandez
Constable, 7th Magisterial District
D) Richard F. Leavell III
Magistrate, 8th Magisterial District
R) John M. Bruce
D) Terry Bowman
Constable, 8th Magisterial District
R) Mike O. “Bubba” Haddock
D) Joshua Logan Newton
Mayor, City of Hopkinsville
R) James R. Knight Jr.
D) Alethea M. West
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 1
R) Natasha Sophia Francis
D) Vance D. Smith
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 2
R) Bruce Smiley
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 3
R) Donald Marsh
D) Karen Bass
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 4
R) Chuck Crabtree
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 5
R) Amy Craig
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 6
R) Travis W. Martin
D) Nichelle’ “Niecy” Hillis
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 7
R) Doug Wilcox
D) William L. Coleman
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 8
R) Robert Terry Meek
D) Twyla Dillard
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 9
R) Jamie Lynn Lienberger
D) Patricia A. Waddell-Bell
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 10
R) Steve Keel
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 11
R) Jason Bell
D) Jose Quinonez
City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 12
R) Matthew Handy
D) Phillip Brooks
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 3rd Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Andrew C. Self
Circuit Judge, 3rd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
John L. Atkins
Stephanie Bolen
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 3rd Judicial Circuit, 3rd Division
Jason Shea Fleming
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 3rd Judicial Circuit, 4th Division
Katherine Hicks Demps
Judy Hall
District Judge, 3rd Judicial District, 1st Division
John Lindsey Adams
District Judge, 3rd Judicial District, 2nd Division
J. Foster Cotthoff
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member, Board of Education, 3rd Educational District
Lindsey Clark
Felicia Howard
Member, Board of Education, 5th Educational District
Tom Bell
Dan Mason
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Crofton
Daniel F. Lacy
City Council, City of Crofton (vote 6)
Wanda Croft
Anthony G. Durham
Gregory Paul Owen
Wendall R. Alexander
Reta Renee Fleming
James C. Grace
Mayor, City of Lafayette
Jared Donald Thatcher
City Commissioners, City of Lafayette (vote 4)
Autumn Nichole Hamilton
Jacob Mason
Norma Banks
Sandra K. Torres
Stephen C. Stites
Timothy Hancock
Mayor, City of Oak Grove
Jackie Oliver
Theresa Jarvis
City Council, City of Oak Grove (vote 6)
Richard Baker
Janet Edwards
LLoyd “Andy” Walters
Jean Leavell
John Campbell
Isaiah Spencer
Edward T. Cook
Rakim Barrett Sr.
Mayor, City of Pembroke
Jeanette W. Aldridge
City Commissioner, City of Pembroke (vote 4)
Whitely Grace
Joe T. Rives
Walter W. Bell
Joseph Wayne Stealy
Karen Mitchell Pyle
Crittenden County
Property Valuation Administrator
R) Todd Perryman
County Judge-Executive
R) Perry A. Newcom
County Attorney
R) Bart Frazer
County Clerk
R) Daryl K. Tabor
Sheriff
R) Evan Franklin Head
D) Donald E. “Don” Young
Jailer
R) Athena Perry-Hayes
Coroner
R) Bradley R. Gilbert
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Dave Allen Belt
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
R) Barry R. Brown
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Matt Grimes
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Jimmy Vernon Dalton
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Robert Kirby
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Paul Beard
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
D) Chadwick Wayne Thomas
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
R) Lynn Goodrich
Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District
R) Travis Perryman
Constable, 5th Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District
R) Scott L. Belt
D) Jason Martin
Constable, 6th Magisterial District
R) Beverly Don Herrin
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Daniel M. Heady
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 5th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Brandi Hagan Rogers
District Judge, 5th Judicial District
Charles A. Willson
Ben Leonard
Fulton County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Pete Morgan
County Judge-Executive
D) James “Jim” Martin
County Attorney
D) Amanda A. “Mindy” Major
County Clerk
D) Naomi T. Jones
Sheriff
D) Chad Allen Parker
Jailer
D) Steven “Boo” Williams
Coroner
D) Timothy Darren Hulin
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
D) Jim Paitsel
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
D) Fred Fahl
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
D) Christopher Wade Adams
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
D) Douglas Bradley
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
D) Matt Moss
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
D) Leonard Smith
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
D) Christopher Garrigus
I) Lace T. “Butch” Busby Jr.
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
R) Jay Black
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Timothy A. Langford
District Judge, 1st Judicial District, 1st Division
Mark Stephen Medlin
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member, Board of Education, 1st Educational District
Barry Lynn Patrick
Member, Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
Rob Garrigan
Mayor, City of Hickman
Heath Carlton
City Commissioners, City of Hickman (vote 4)
Phillip Nick Ward
Rob Hitesman
Robert W. Griggs
John Wiley Gannon
Robin Michelle Amberg
Graves County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Howl Carr
County Judge Executive
D) Michael Dick
I) Jesse Perry
County Attorney
R) John R. Cunningham
County Clerk
R) Kimberly D. Gills
Sheriff
R) Jon Hayden
Jailer
R) George Workman
I) Kelli Krill Elliott
I) Troy Lynn Clapp
County Commissioner, 1st District
R) Dannie “Bubba” Winfrey
D) Buck Shelton
I) Danny J. Foy
County Commissioner, 2nd District
R) Tyler Goodman
D) Joe M. Currin
County Commissioner, 3rd District
R) Todd Hayden
Coroner
R) Brad Jones
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Justice of the Peace, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
R) Brandon Franklin
D) David “Wiggles” Wiggins
Justice of the Peace, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Michael Steven Riley
Justice of the Peace, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Partisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Wingo
D) Charles Shelby
City Commissioners, City of Wingo (vote 4)
R) Steven Joe Bunch
D) Rayburn E. Burge
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 52nd Judicial Circuit
Kevin D. Bishop
District Judge, 52nd Judicial District
Scott R. Robbins
George Shannon Powers
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Mayfield
Kathy S. O’Nan
Johnny Lee Jackson
City Council, City of Mayfield (vote 10)
Lauren Carr
John W. Poole
Barry McDonald
Nathanael Cox
Justin T. Carrico
Crystal Fox
Darrick Herndon Jana Bennett Adams
Brad A. Rodgers
Chuck Whitnell
Johnny “The Real” Jackson
Derrick Parrott
Hickman County
Circuit Clerk
D) Melanie Dowdy
Property Valuation Administrator
R) Amanda McClure Ballantine
County Judge-Executive
R) Kenny Wilson
County Attorney
R) Jason Batts
County Clerk
R) James “Jimbo” Berry
Sheriff
R) Ben Natividad
D) Eugene Morris
Jailer
D) Bobby Hopkins
Coroner
D) Paula L. Boaz
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Henry Cole
Constable, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Kory Anthony Naranjo
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Irvin W. Stroud
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Timothy A. Langford
District Judge, 1st Judicial District, 1st Division
Mark Stephen Medlin
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
Caleb Deweese
Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District
Klint Kimbell
Hopkins County
Property Valuation Administrator
R) Joe Blue
D) Pamela Jo Adams Barber
County Judge Executive
R) Jack Whitfield Jr.
County Attorney
R) Chesley “Lee” Riddle
County Clerk
R) Keenan Alise Cloern
Sheriff
R) Matt Sanderson
Jailer
R) Mike Lewis
D) LyDon Logan
Coroner
R) Dennis H. Mayfield
I) Kelly George Potter
County Surveyor
D) Thomas W. Crabtree
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Ricky Whitaker
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
D) David Moss
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Buddy Cardwell
D) Timothy D. Whitsell
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
D) Darrel R. Todd
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
D) Vicki Dickerson Thomison
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
D) James C. Woodruff
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
R) Ronnie Noel
D) Charles “Buck” Yarbrough
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
R) Justin Slaton
Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District
D) Kim L. Hudson
I) Billy N. Parrish
Constable, 5th Magisterial District
R) Bryan S. Anderson
Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District
D) Charlie G. Beshears
Constable, 6th Magisterial District
R) Scott Mitchell
Magistrate, 7th Magisterial District
R) Hannah Miner Myers
D) Stan Hill
Constable, 7th Magisterial District
R) Brenda Anderson
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 4th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Chris Oglesby
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 4th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Susan Wesley McClure
District Judge, 4th Judicial District, 1st Division
David G. Massamore
District Judge, 4th Judicial District, 2nd Division
Kim Poe Gilliam
Randall L. Hardesty
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
Clinton Sharber
Steven R. Faulk
Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District
Nicholas L. Foster
Mary E. Barron
Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District
Kerri L. Scisney
Silas Matchem
James Lee Sharber
Member Board of Education, Dawson Springs Independent School District (vote 3)
Michael “Wes” Ausenbaugh
Vicki Fox Allen
Member Board of Education, Dawson Springs Independent School District
Kent Dillingham
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Dawson Springs
Jenny B. Sewell
City Council, City of Dawson Springs (vote 6)
Jesse Robinson
Martha Woolsey
Joe R. Allen r.
Chasidy Chappell
Mark McGregor
Rick Hendrickson
Kenneth R. Mitchell
Jeffery Chris Morris
Rhonda C. Mills
Darla Hunt-Adams
Mayor, City of Earlington
Albert I. Jackson
Brian W. Ruffin
Phillip R. Hunt
City Council, City of Earlington (vote 6)
Peggy Lou Babb
Michael Lee Crook
Barbara Ann Shelton
Vernon Gipson
Ann Gipson
Robert L. Cottoner
Jessica Pharris
Daniel Hartline
Mayor, City of Hanson
Jimmy Epley
Terry Ray Nelson
City Commissioners, City of Hanson (vote 4)
Felicia Greeg
Carroll Oakley
Carlis Oakley
Emily Williams
Are you in favor of being stricken from the City of Hanson Kentucky and becoming part of the unincorporated area of the County of Hopkins?
Yes
No
Mayor, City of Madisonville
Freddie J. Stafford
Kevin Cotton
City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 1
Misty Lee Cavanaugh
City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 2
Tony Space
Amy Starr Sherman
City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 3
Adam Tonwsend
City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 4
Amy Watson Cruz
Larry W. Noffsinger
City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 5
Frank Stevenson
City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 6
Glenda P. Wade
Chad Menser
Mayor, City of Mortons Gap
Chris Phelps
Wendy Smith
City Council, City of Mortons Gap (vote 6)
Preston E. Thompson
Rob Boucher
JoBeth Appleby
Kara Burrow
Tammy Vandiver
Roger Faulk
Anthony Burrow
Nancy Faulk
Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the city of Mortons Gap, Kentucky?
Yes
No
Mayor, City of Nebo
Johnny Dukes
Karen Lantrip
City Commissioners, City of Nebo (vote 4)
Charles “Juddy” Jarrell
Justice Chance Menser
Jackie Pearce
James E. Kelley
Mayor, City of Nortonville
James “Boo” Braden
Scotty Harvey
City Council, City of Nortonville (vote 6)
James K. Harrison
Kristal P. Stanley
Paul McPeek
Duane R. Dunlap
Greg Rodgers
Danny E. Gunn
Lucille Putty
Mayor, City of Saint Charles
Shelia Suttles
City Commissioners, City of St. Charles (vote 4)
Corey Smith
Kathy Huddleston
Darlene Adamson
Marry Ann Smith
Leio Huddleston
Mayor, City of White Plains
Joshua Slaton
City Commissioners, City of White Plains
Tony “Twink” Williams
Timothy Slaton
Jeffrey. N. Heltsley
Ben Almon
B. Ray Groves
Dave Duncan
Livingston County
Property Valuation Administrator
R) Elisha Hubbard Harp
County Judge-Executive
R) Garrett Gruber
County Attorney
R) Allen Wilson
County Clerk
R) Sonya Williams
Sheriff
R) Bobby Davidson
Jailer
R) Benji Guill
Coroner
R) Jeff Armstrong
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Bill Lipham
Constable, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Mark Long
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Michael Bynum
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Brad Hunter
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Gary Allen Ivy
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
R) Klay Southern
D) Marvin Buford
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
R) Andy Oliver
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
James R. Redd III
Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Natalie White
District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Brandon Knoth
District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division has no declared candidates
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
Christine Thompson
Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Carrsville has no declared candidates
City Commissioners, City of Carrsville has no declared candidates (vote 4)
Mayor, City of Grand Rivers
Brian Thompson Moodie
City Council, City of Grand Rivers (vote 6)
Michael O’Leary
Pat Gorbett
Mark A. Waggoner
Oliver “Bud” Hunt
Jerry Carter
Mark Sanderman
Mayor, City of Salem
Gary Damron
City Commissioners, City of Salem (vote 4)
Craig Dossett
Darryl Chittenden
Jessie Watson
Brandon DeBoe
Tiffany Newcomb
Mayor, City of Smithland
William “Bill” T. Hesser
City Commissioners, City of Smithland (vote 4)
Terry W. Cobb
Kayla Curry
Mary Pirtle
Glenda Gentry
Lyon County
Property Valuation Administrator
R) Christie D. Cruce
County Judge-Executive
R) Jaime Green
D) Terry O. McKinney
County Attorney
R) Lee Wilson
County Clerk
R) Lori Duff
Sheriff
R) Brent W. White
D) Homer Benny Lady
Jailer
D) Steve Galusha
Coroner
D) Kris L. Dunn
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
D) Robert N. Cummins
Constable, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Quin Sutton
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
D) Jeffery Fowler
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
James R. Redd III
Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Natalie White
District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Brandon Knoth
District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
James Dennis “Denny” Gray
Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District
Joshua Patton
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Eddyville
Greg Greene
City Council, City of Eddyville (vote 6)
Tammy R. Stone
Stephanie A. Wagers
Michael Greene
Leigh Ann Conger
Judith T. “Judi” Stone
Jerry L. Peek
Julie Wadlington
Mayor, City of Kuttawa
Barbara Campbell
City Council, City of Kuttawa (vote 6)
Sandra Stark
Skyla Jenkins Grief
Edwin “Captain Ed” Jones
Tom Simpson
H. Wayne Breedlove
Mike Hutchcraft
Mark “Hatch” Hatcher
Page Greene
Kimberly Ashley Clapp
Marshall County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Tony A. Henson
County Judge-Executive
R) Kevin Spraggs
County Attorney
I) Jason F. Darnall
County Clerk
R) Crissy Greer
Sheriff
R) Matt Hilbrecht
Jailer
R) Roger L. Ford
County Commissioner, 1st District
R) Eddie McGuire
D) Mickey Darnall
County Commissioner, 2nd District
R) Marty R. Barrett
County Commissioner, 3rd District
R) Monti R. Collins
Coroner
R) Kenny Pratt
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Justice of the Peace, 1st Magisterial District
R) Larry R. Ball
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
R) Larry Kyle Thompson
Justice of the Peace, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Jeremy William Wallace
Justice of the Peace, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Darvin Stom
Partisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Hardin
R) Hank Rogalinkski
D) Gary Freeman
City Council, City of Hardin (vote 6)
R) Carolyn Pace Johnson
R) Roberta Deuerling
D) Barbara K. Wathen
D) Pamela Bradley
D) Lyn Henderson
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Jamie Jameson
Andrea Lee Moore
Mayor, City of Calvert City
Gene Colburn
City Council, City of Calvert City (vote 6)
Jeremy Rowe
Ralph W. Howard
Neeta Hale
Tanara Babcock
Christopher Harrington
Kevin Stokes
McCracken County
Property Valuation Administrator
R) Bill Dunn
County Judge-Executive
R) Craig Z. Clymer
D) Gary Vander Boegh
County Attorney
R) D. Cade Foster
County Clerk
R) Jamie Huskey
Sheriff
R) Ryan Norman
Jailer
R) David Knight
County Commissioner, 1st District
R) J.W. “Bill” Bartleman
County Commissioner, 2nd District
R) Richard Abraham
County Commissioner, 3rd District
R) Edwin “Eddie” Jones
D) Yolanda L. Johnson
Coroner
R) Amanda G. Melton
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Justice of the Peace, 1st Magisterial District
R) Jonas Roberts
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
R) Mark Hayden
D) Mark “Atlas” Foglesong
Justice of the Peace, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Eric Augustus
Justice of the Peace, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Danny Orazine
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Anthony “Tony” Veltri
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Charles “Chuck” Walter
Joseph “Joe” Roark
Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
W.A. Tony Kitchen
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 2nd Judicial Circuit, 3rd Division
Deanna Wise Henschel
District Judge, 2nd Judicial District, 1st Division
Todd S. Jones
District Judge, 2nd Judicial District, 2nd Division
James Mills
Chris Hollowell
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
Steve Shelby
Natascha Campbell
Anthony Gallo
Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District
Kelly Curtis Walker
Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District
Sheila Cruse Johnston
Julie Elizabeth Gray
Jennifer R. Beyer
Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District
Alice Shemwell
Member Board of Education Paducah Independent School District (vote 2)
Felix Akojie
Mary Hunter Hancock
City Commissioners, City of Paducah (vote 4)
Sandra Wilson
Dujuan Thomas
Mike Reed
Kiesha Curry
Carol C. Gault
Robert “Buz” Smith
Raynarldo Henderson
David Guess
McLean County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Dale W. Ayer
County Judge-Executive
R) Curtis L. Dame
County Attorney
D) Donna M. Dant
County Clerk
D) Carol Eaton
Sheriff
R) Kenneth Frizell
D) Todd Wilkerson
Jailer
R) Chris Ellis
Coroner
D) John W. Muster
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, Southwest Magisterial District
R) Joey Lowery
Constable, Southwest Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, Southeast Magisterial District
D) Robert Bishop
Constable, Southeast Magisterial District
D) Johnny Vandiver
Magistrate, Northeast Magisterial District
R) Clay Troutman
Constable, Northeast Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, Northwest Magisterial District
R) Luie A. Whitaker
D) Matt Hayden
Constable, Northwest Magisterial District
R) Mark Badertscher
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 45th Judicial Circuit
Brian Wiggins
District Judge, 45th Judicial Circuit
Eric S. Stovall
Darris L. Russell
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
John M. Howard
Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District
Angela Sartain Bumpus
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Calhoun
Bruce Cabbage
City Council, City of Calhoun (vote 6)
Irene Bryant Longtine
Sarah Cardwell
Wendell R. Anderson
Becky Kline
Kenny Neal
Eddie Sallee
Nancy Dant
Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Calhoun?
Yes
No
Mayor, City of Island
Joseph Hamilton
City Commissioners, City of Island (vote 4)
Stacy Ashby
Mayor, City of Livermore
Dennis R. Revlett
Sharon Neil Boyken
City Council, City of Livermore (vote 6)
Thomas Kassinger
Stephanie Curry
Sandra Larkin
Larry Leach
Tristan Buckman
Austin Babb
Mayor, City of Sacramento
Betty Howard
City Commissioners, City of Sacramento (vote 4)
Jeremy McLaughlin
Amanda A. Gish
Monzel Slinker
Ann Igleheart
James K. Howard
Muhlenberg County
Commonwealth’s Attorney, 45th Judicial Circuit
D) Clayton Douglas Adams
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Belinda S. McKinney
County Judge-Executive
R) Mack McGehee
D) Gaylan Spurlin
County Attorney
D) Ryan K. Rice
County Clerk
D) Crystal Smith
Sheriff
D) William Ward
Jailer
D) Terry Nunley
Coroner
D) Larry D. Vincent
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
D) Malcolm L. West
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
D) Rondal Hambrick
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) T. Darrin Benton
D) Jody Fleming
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Jay McElwain
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Tori Grace
D) Jeff Vincent
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
D) Ricky Spears
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
R) Harvey Joe Vanhook
D) Keith Phillips
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
R) Tim Dicketson
D) Darrin S. Albro
Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District
R) Andrew Bullock
Constable, 5th Magisterial District
D) Tim Franklin
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 45th Judicial Circuit
Brian Wiggins
District Judge, 45th Judicial Circuit
Eric S. Stovall
Darris L. Russell
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (vote 3)
Ted Jessup
Jack Reno
Wallace Slinker
Denise Brown
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District
Kimberly C. Bard
Robert Melton
Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District
Stefanie Rickard Rager
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Bremen
Allen W. Miller
City Council, City of Bremen has no declared candidates
Mayor, City of Central City
Tony L. Armour
City Council, City of Central City (vote 8)
Chris Waddell
David Higgs
Mike Jenkins
Ellanee Lancaster
Robert W. Thacker
Shannon Coombs
Hugh W. Sweatt Jr.
Jarrod L. Douglas
Jeff Rose
Richard “Dicky” Miller
Bobby Armour
Janet Hearld
Otis Cunningham
Jerry Pat Durall
Mayor, City of Drakesboro
Mike Jones
Eddie Brake
City Council, City of Drakesboro (vote 6)
Frank Schmautz
Misty Brake-Hambrick
Larry Shrodes
Clifton Davis
Joe Studer
Tex Allen
Chadd E. Davis
Tex Ray Allen II
Robert Hambrick
Mayor, City of Greenville
Jan Yonts
Raymond Walker
James “Eddie” Dearmond
City Council, City of Greenville (vote 6)
Regina E. Curry
Billie “Ruthie” Lewis
Jeff Travis
Marcus West
Pamela Denise Johnson
Wade Walters
Nick Sparks
Nathan Brothers
Mayor, City of Powderly
Bobby Gene Creager
Kennth Russell Daniel
City Council, City of Powderly (vote 4)
Donald M. Pendley
Bobby G. Webb
Brenda Keplinger
Jonathan Armour
Mayor, City of South Carrollton has no declared candidates
City Council, City of South Carrollton has no declared candidates
Trigg County
Circuit Clerk
R) Lisa Fuller Thomas
D) Stephen Washer
Property Valuation Administrator
R) Lauren Fowler
County Judge-Executive
R) Stan Humphries
County Attorney
R) Randall Braboy
County Clerk
D) Carmen Shore Finley
Sheriff
R) Aaron Acree
Jailer
D) James E. Hughes
Coroner
D) John Mark Vinson
County Surveyor
R) Randle G. Cruse
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) John Oliver
D) Mike Wright
Constable, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Barry Littlejohn
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Ray Wyatt
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Cameron Sumner
D) William G. Linton
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) John Oliphant
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
D) Jeff Broadbent
Constable, 4th Magisterial District
R) Kerry Fowler
Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District
R) Alana Baker Dunn
Constable, 5th Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District
R) Patrick Bush
D) Jan Culwell
Constable, 6th Magisterial District
R) Dennis Whitten
Magistrate, 7th Magisterial District
R) Mike Lane
Constable, 7th Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
James R. Redd III
Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Natalie White
District Judge, 56th Judicial District, 1st Division
Brandon Knoth
District Judge, 56th Judicial District, 2nd Division has no declared candidates
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
Charlene Sheehan
Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District
Clara Beth Hyde
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Cadiz
Todd King
City Council, City of Cadiz (vote 6)
Tim Bridges
Brian Futrell
Susie Hendricks
Jeannie Bodine
Susan Bryant
Dustin Gilbert
Brenda Price
Frankie Phillips
Bob Noel
Union County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Clay Wells
County Judge-Executive
Adam R. O’Nan
County Attorney
D) Julie A. Wallace
County Clerk
R) Garrick Thompson
Sheriff
R) Jason O’Connell Thomas
D) Jared Beauchamp
Jailer
R) Jason L. Newton
D) Brandon Girten
Coroner
D) Robert Stephen Shouse
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
R) Rick Wyatt
D) Clay Divine
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
D) Sam McLeod
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
D) Jerri Floyd
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) James Ricketts
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Matthew E. Williams
Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District
R) Dakota Jones
D) Luke Austin Arnold
I) Blake Bondurant
Constable, 4th Magisterial District has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District
R) Joseph “Bo” Girten
I) Joe Clements
Constable, 5th Magisterial District
D) Donald W. Greenwell
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Daniel M. Heady
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 5th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Brandi Hagan Rogers
District Judge, 5th Judicial District
Charles A. Willson
Ben Leonard
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
Chad Hagan
Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District
Evelyn S. Meacham
Greg Clifton
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Morganfield
J. Randy Greenwell
City Council, City of Morganfield (vote 6)
Paul Monsour
Brian Humphrey
Lori Beth Wyatt
Mike Moore
Ronnie Burkins
Alvin Russelburg
Suzanne M. Carr
Melissa S. Bebout
Kyle Clark
Jason A. Cormier
Jason Millikan
Mayor, City of Sturgis
Kent Sayle
City Council, City of Sturgis (vote 6)
Richie Jones
Jesse “Clint” Hayes
Cindy V. Tapp
Jeremy D. May
Pete Van
Kristi Lovell
Dawna Brewer
Bernard Vinroe
Mayor, City of Uniontown
Joe Coker
Thomas “Buster” Byrd
LaDonna Collins Tapp
City Council, City of Uniontown (vote 6)
Trudy Howard
Michael Brown
Mayor, City of Waverly
Ashley S. Bryant
Cris Payne
City Council, City of Waverly has no declared candidates
Webster County
Property Valuation Administrator
D) Jeffrey D. Kelley
County Judge-Executive
R) Stephen R. Henry
County Attorney
R) Wm. Clint Prow
County Clerk
D) Valerie Newell
Sheriff
R) William “Billy” Braden
D) Roy Scott Starkey
Jailer
R) Greg Sauls
Coroner
D) Darin K. Townsend
County Surveyor has no declared candidates
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
D) Chad E. Townsend
Constable, 1st Magisterial District
R) Kerry W. Dehaven
D) Adam J. Yates
Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District
R) Bob Hardison
D) Jerry “Poogie” Brown
Constable, 2nd Magisterial District
D) Shane Derick Brown
Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District
R) Ken Stuart
D) Tony Felker
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
R) David Lane Bumpus
D) James “Rooster” Poe
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division
Christopher Shea Nickell
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division
Chris McNeill
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division
Donna L. Dixon
Circuit Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division
Daniel M. Heady
Circuit Judge, Family Court, 5th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division
Brandi Hagan Rogers
District Judge, 5th Judicial District
Charles A. Willson
Ben Leonard
Nonpartisan School Candidates
Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District
Amanda Dale Coomes
Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District
Timothy R. McCormick
Nonpartisan City Ballot
Mayor, City of Clay
Jackie B. Edens
City Council, City of Clay (vote 6)
Heath Stone
Jamie Edens Daniel
Kelly Hanor Ware
Ronald Keith Pride
Michael Grigg
Mayor, City of Dixon
Dorris Crowley
City Commissioners, City of Dixon (vote 4)
Randy Norman
Jeffrey S. Graham
Robert Terry Webb
Mayor, City of Providence
Doug Hammers
Randall Elliott Simms
James “Butch” Hackney
City Council, City of Providence (vote 6)
Shannon Cole Layton
Scott Frederick
James “Chip” Palmer
Mark Turner
Charles “Mike” Syers
Keith Farrell
Mayor, City of Sebree
Jeremy Brown
James A. Nance
Robert Ray Brantley
City Council, City of Sebree (vote 6)
Perry Culberson
James Allen Williams
Jana Forker
Melvin B. Pierce
Judy Forker Gates
Billy Joe Smith
Mayor, City of Slaughters
Christopher S. Winstead
City Commissioners, City of Slaughters (vote 4)
Kenneth Wells
Debra Rudd
Mickey R. Duncan
Chris Matthew Johnson
Mayor, City of Wheatcroft has no declared candidates
City Commissioners, City of Wheatcroft has no declared candidates