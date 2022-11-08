Kentucky down ballot race results for 2022 general election

These are the results for down ballot, local races in Kentucky counties within WKMS' broadcast area. For state race results from Kentucky, CLICK HERE.

Once vote returns are released, they will be added to the right of each candidate or choice. Democrat candidates are denoted with a D), Republican with a R), Independents with an I) and Constitution party members with a C). Any candidate whose party is not indicated is running in a nonpartisan race.

Click any of the counties below to go to their results section:

BALLARD

CALDWELL

CALLOWAY

CARLISLE

CHRISTIAN

CRITTENDEN

FULTON

GRAVES

HICKMAN

HOPKINS

LIVINGSTON

LYON

MARSHALL

MCCRACKEN

MCLEAN

MUHLENBERG

TRIGG

UNION

WEBSTER

Ballard County

Circuit Clerk

R) Charissa Coplen Harris

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Susan Sullivan

Judge-Executive

R) Todd Cooper

County Attorney

R) Bethany Leonard Denton

County Clerk

R) Katie S. Mercer

D) Jessica Owsley

Sheriff

D) Ronnie Giles

Jailer

R) Eric Coppess

D) LaManda Lee Graves

Coroner has no declared candidates

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Ryan Hedrick

D) Tracy N. Wiggins

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

D) Gary Quarles

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Timothy Crice

D) Jody Brown

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

D) Darrell Ray Butler II

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Stonnie Dennis

D) Keith DeWeese

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

D) Frank Hamilton Russell

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

R) Nathan Whipple

D) Glenn Bray

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

D) Mark James Sanders

Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District

R) Henry “Chip” Bisson

D) Anna Turner-Abernathy

Constable, 5th Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Timothy A. Langford

District Judge, 1st Judicial District, 1st Division

Mark Stephen Medlin

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Kimberley Yancey Morris

Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

Cathy Drummond

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

Brandon Birney

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Barlow

Peggy Meriedeth

City Commissioners, City of Barlow (pick 4)

Michael Mayolo

Ronnie D. Harvell Jr.

Heather Batts

Mayor, City of Kevil

Charles Burnley

City Commissioners, City of Kevil (pick 4)

Debbie Bridges

Tony Wiggins

Bruce E. Romaine

Ronnie R. Rathman

Mayor, City of LaCenter

Bob Morrow

City Commissioners, City of LaCenter (pick 4)

Karen Stewart-Hargrove

Jerry C. Cooper

Gary Feezor

Gary W. Woods

Frank Romaine

Darrell Butlere

Phyllis Gibbs

Warren Johnson

Joe Brooks Whipple

Helen “Bluegrass” Karadimas

Mayor, City of Wickliffe

David E. Phillips

City Council, City of Wickliffe

Judy Hall

Karen Lawrence

Will Carter

Ruth Pennebaker Taylor

Jim McCain

Cathy Pigg

Kenny Rowland

Caldwell County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Ronald Wood

County Judge-Executive

R) Dakota “Kota” Young

D) Phillip W. Sisk

County Attorney

R) Roy Massey IV

County Clerk

R) Jennifer Watson Hale

Sheriff

R) Don Weedman

D) Jon S. Pettit

Jailer

R) William H. Harper

D) Cheryl Pettit

Coroner

R) Dewayne Trafford

County Surveyor

R) Rick Tosh

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Elbert Bennett

D) Austin Knight

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

R) Joshua Tad Phelps

D) George William Hodge

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Jeff Boone

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Brian Hicks

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Brent Stallins

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Brady D. Brooks

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

R) Jeffrey Alex Simms

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

R) Adam Cruzen

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

James R. Redd III

Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Natalie White

District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Brandon Knoth

District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member, Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

Timothy P. Kennaday

Member, Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

M. Kim Cook

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Fredonia

Jim Seibert

City Council, City of Fredonia (pick 4)

Kristopher Keith Driver

Fredrick Wilcox

Teresa Travis

Mayor, City of Princeton

Sean Schumacher

Edward Schmidt

Brock Thomas

Rick Blackburn

Joshua “Dunc” Duncan

City Council, City of Princeton (pick 6)

Brian Conger

Carl Copeland

Morgan Rousseau

Jim Joiner

Pat George

Sheila Gates

Calloway County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Nikki McMillen-Crouch

County Judge-Executive

R) Kenny Imes

County Attorney

R) K. Bryan Ernstberger

D) Madison Leach

County Clerk

R) James M. “Mike” Tinsley

D) Antonia Dunn Faulkner

Sheriff

R) Nicky Knight

D) Danny Williams

Jailer

R) William Zachary Lamb

D) Kenneth L. Claud

Coroner

D) Ricky Garland

County Surveyor

R) Christopher Bradley Jones

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Ricky Stewart

D) Phillip Lynn Rogers

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

R) Jedediah “Levi” Lamb

D) Randy W. Lee

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Larry Crutcher

D) Mark A. Mallory

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Joseph Swarthout

D) Michael R. Holt

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Don Cherry

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

Tim Stone

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

R) Paul W. Rister

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

D) Brandon Eldridge

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Jamie Jameson

Andrea Lee Moore

Circuit Judge, Family Court, 42nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Stephanie Judy Perlow

District Judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit

Randall A. Hutchens

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member, Board of Education, 1st Education District

Jay Housden

Member, Board of Education, 3rd Education District

Scott Lowe

Member, Board of Education, Murray Independent School District (pick 3)

Adam Seiber

Gina S. Winchester

Robyn Pizzo

Mark Vinson

Shawn F. Smee

Mayor, City of Hazel

John “Scooter” Paschall

City Council, City of Hazel (vote 6)

Jodi Hanneman

Lisa Kell

Lori Charlton

Joe D. Thompson

Gail Jones

Dawn Ricker

Mayor, City of Murray

Bob Rogers

Clifton F. Darnell

City Council, City of Murray (vote 12)

Alice Rouse

Bonnie C. Higginson

Danny O. Hudspeth

Jonathan Shelly Baskin

Linda Cherry

Jeremy Bell

Terry W. Strieter

Monty McCuiston

John “Joe” Darnall

Johnny Bohannon

Rose Ross Elder

Wesley Bolin

John Mark Roberts

Carlisle County

Property Valuation Administrator

R) Jonathan Bruer

County Judge-Executive

D) Greg Terry

County Attorney

R) Michael W. Hogancamp

County Clerk

R) Joanne Woods

D) Becky Martin

Sheriff

R) Will Gilbert

D) Clint Davis

Jailer

D) Larry Tolbird

Coroner has no declared candidates

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Lisa Mantle Adams

D) Jerry Webb

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

D) Carey Wayne Webb

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Matthew Oliver

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

D) Dan M. Bowles

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Keith Crider

D) Todd Pearson

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

D) Russell Scott Ellegood

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial District

Timothy A. Langford

District Judge, 1st Judicial District

Mark Stephen Medlin

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member, Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

Kirk Arnold

Member, Board of Education, 5th Educational District

John Matt Fourshee

Christian County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Angie M. Strader

County Judge-Executive

R) Jerry W. Gilliam

D) Steve Tribble

County Attorney

I) Lincoln Williams Foster

County Clerk

R) Melinda A. Humphries

D) Walter G. Cummings

Sheriff

R) Tyler DeArmond

Jailer

R) Adam Smith

Coroner

R) Scott Daniel

County Surveyor

R) Wm. “Bill” Chaudoin Jr.

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

D) Magdalene Ferguson

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

D) Eddie R. Cannon

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Josh Turner

D) Mark Wells

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

D) Patricia “Pat” Gresham

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) George Barnett

D) Mark E. Cansler

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Joshua Gydesen

D) Thomas Gilliland III

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

R) J.E. Pryor

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

R) Larry Bailey

Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District

R) A.J. Rogers

D) Rich G. Liebe

Constable, 5th Magisterial District

R) Glenn Rickard

D) James “Jim” Smith

Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District

R) Phillip Peterson

Constable, 6th Magisterial District

R) Sherry Byerline

D) James “Gene” Glass

Magistrate, 7th Magisterial District

R) Russ Guffey

D) David Fernandez

Constable, 7th Magisterial District

D) Richard F. Leavell III

Magistrate, 8th Magisterial District

R) John M. Bruce

D) Terry Bowman

Constable, 8th Magisterial District

R) Mike O. “Bubba” Haddock

D) Joshua Logan Newton

Mayor, City of Hopkinsville

R) James R. Knight Jr.

D) Alethea M. West

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 1

R) Natasha Sophia Francis

D) Vance D. Smith

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 2

R) Bruce Smiley

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 3

R) Donald Marsh

D) Karen Bass

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 4

R) Chuck Crabtree

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 5

R) Amy Craig

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 6

R) Travis W. Martin

D) Nichelle’ “Niecy” Hillis

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 7

R) Doug Wilcox

D) William L. Coleman

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 8

R) Robert Terry Meek

D) Twyla Dillard

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 9

R) Jamie Lynn Lienberger

D) Patricia A. Waddell-Bell

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 10

R) Steve Keel

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 11

R) Jason Bell

D) Jose Quinonez

City Council, City of Hopkinsville, Ward 12

R) Matthew Handy

D) Phillip Brooks

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 3rd Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Andrew C. Self

Circuit Judge, 3rd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

John L. Atkins

Stephanie Bolen

Circuit Judge, Family Court, 3rd Judicial Circuit, 3rd Division

Jason Shea Fleming

Circuit Judge, Family Court, 3rd Judicial Circuit, 4th Division

Katherine Hicks Demps

Judy Hall

District Judge, 3rd Judicial District, 1st Division

John Lindsey Adams

District Judge, 3rd Judicial District, 2nd Division

J. Foster Cotthoff

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member, Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

Lindsey Clark

Felicia Howard

Member, Board of Education, 5th Educational District

Tom Bell

Dan Mason

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Crofton

Daniel F. Lacy

City Council, City of Crofton (vote 6)

Wanda Croft

Anthony G. Durham

Gregory Paul Owen

Wendall R. Alexander

Reta Renee Fleming

James C. Grace

Mayor, City of Lafayette

Jared Donald Thatcher

City Commissioners, City of Lafayette (vote 4)

Autumn Nichole Hamilton

Jacob Mason

Norma Banks

Sandra K. Torres

Stephen C. Stites

Timothy Hancock

Mayor, City of Oak Grove

Jackie Oliver

Theresa Jarvis

City Council, City of Oak Grove (vote 6)

Richard Baker

Janet Edwards

LLoyd “Andy” Walters

Jean Leavell

John Campbell

Isaiah Spencer

Edward T. Cook

Rakim Barrett Sr.

Mayor, City of Pembroke

Jeanette W. Aldridge

City Commissioner, City of Pembroke (vote 4)

Whitely Grace

Joe T. Rives

Walter W. Bell

Joseph Wayne Stealy

Karen Mitchell Pyle

Crittenden County

Property Valuation Administrator

R) Todd Perryman

County Judge-Executive

R) Perry A. Newcom

County Attorney

R) Bart Frazer

County Clerk

R) Daryl K. Tabor

Sheriff

R) Evan Franklin Head

D) Donald E. “Don” Young

Jailer

R) Athena Perry-Hayes

Coroner

R) Bradley R. Gilbert

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Dave Allen Belt

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

R) Barry R. Brown

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Matt Grimes

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Jimmy Vernon Dalton

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Robert Kirby

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Paul Beard

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

D) Chadwick Wayne Thomas

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

R) Lynn Goodrich

Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District

R) Travis Perryman

Constable, 5th Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District

R) Scott L. Belt

D) Jason Martin

Constable, 6th Magisterial District

R) Beverly Don Herrin

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Daniel M. Heady

Circuit Judge, Family Court, 5th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Brandi Hagan Rogers

District Judge, 5th Judicial District

Charles A. Willson

Ben Leonard

Fulton County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Pete Morgan

County Judge-Executive

D) James “Jim” Martin

County Attorney

D) Amanda A. “Mindy” Major

County Clerk

D) Naomi T. Jones

Sheriff

D) Chad Allen Parker

Jailer

D) Steven “Boo” Williams

Coroner

D) Timothy Darren Hulin

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

D) Jim Paitsel

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

D) Fred Fahl

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

D) Christopher Wade Adams

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

D) Douglas Bradley

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

D) Matt Moss

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

D) Leonard Smith

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

D) Christopher Garrigus

I) Lace T. “Butch” Busby Jr.

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

R) Jay Black

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Timothy A. Langford

District Judge, 1st Judicial District, 1st Division

Mark Stephen Medlin

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member, Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Barry Lynn Patrick

Member, Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

Rob Garrigan

Mayor, City of Hickman

Heath Carlton

City Commissioners, City of Hickman (vote 4)

Phillip Nick Ward

Rob Hitesman

Robert W. Griggs

John Wiley Gannon

Robin Michelle Amberg

Graves County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Howl Carr

County Judge Executive

D) Michael Dick

I) Jesse Perry

County Attorney

R) John R. Cunningham

County Clerk

R) Kimberly D. Gills

Sheriff

R) Jon Hayden

Jailer

R) George Workman

I) Kelli Krill Elliott

I) Troy Lynn Clapp

County Commissioner, 1st District

R) Dannie “Bubba” Winfrey

D) Buck Shelton

I) Danny J. Foy

County Commissioner, 2nd District

R) Tyler Goodman

D) Joe M. Currin

County Commissioner, 3rd District

R) Todd Hayden

Coroner

R) Brad Jones

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Justice of the Peace, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

R) Brandon Franklin

D) David “Wiggles” Wiggins

Justice of the Peace, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Michael Steven Riley

Justice of the Peace, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Partisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Wingo

D) Charles Shelby

City Commissioners, City of Wingo (vote 4)

R) Steven Joe Bunch

D) Rayburn E. Burge

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 52nd Judicial Circuit

Kevin D. Bishop

District Judge, 52nd Judicial District

Scott R. Robbins

George Shannon Powers

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Mayfield

Kathy S. O’Nan

Johnny Lee Jackson

City Council, City of Mayfield (vote 10)

Lauren Carr

John W. Poole

Barry McDonald

Nathanael Cox

Justin T. Carrico

Crystal Fox

Darrick Herndon Jana Bennett Adams

Brad A. Rodgers

Chuck Whitnell

Johnny “The Real” Jackson

Derrick Parrott

Hickman County

Circuit Clerk

D) Melanie Dowdy

Property Valuation Administrator

R) Amanda McClure Ballantine

County Judge-Executive

R) Kenny Wilson

County Attorney

R) Jason Batts

County Clerk

R) James “Jimbo” Berry

Sheriff

R) Ben Natividad

D) Eugene Morris

Jailer

D) Bobby Hopkins

Coroner

D) Paula L. Boaz

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Henry Cole

Constable, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Kory Anthony Naranjo

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Irvin W. Stroud

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 1st Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Timothy A. Langford

District Judge, 1st Judicial District, 1st Division

Mark Stephen Medlin

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Caleb Deweese

Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District

Klint Kimbell

Hopkins County

Property Valuation Administrator

R) Joe Blue

D) Pamela Jo Adams Barber

County Judge Executive

R) Jack Whitfield Jr.

County Attorney

R) Chesley “Lee” Riddle

County Clerk

R) Keenan Alise Cloern

Sheriff

R) Matt Sanderson

Jailer

R) Mike Lewis

D) LyDon Logan

Coroner

R) Dennis H. Mayfield

I) Kelly George Potter

County Surveyor

D) Thomas W. Crabtree

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Ricky Whitaker

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

D) David Moss

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Buddy Cardwell

D) Timothy D. Whitsell

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

D) Darrel R. Todd

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

D) Vicki Dickerson Thomison

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

D) James C. Woodruff

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

R) Ronnie Noel

D) Charles “Buck” Yarbrough

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

R) Justin Slaton

Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District

D) Kim L. Hudson

I) Billy N. Parrish

Constable, 5th Magisterial District

R) Bryan S. Anderson

Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District

D) Charlie G. Beshears

Constable, 6th Magisterial District

R) Scott Mitchell

Magistrate, 7th Magisterial District

R) Hannah Miner Myers

D) Stan Hill

Constable, 7th Magisterial District

R) Brenda Anderson

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 4th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Chris Oglesby

Circuit Judge, Family Court, 4th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Susan Wesley McClure

District Judge, 4th Judicial District, 1st Division

David G. Massamore

District Judge, 4th Judicial District, 2nd Division

Kim Poe Gilliam

Randall L. Hardesty

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

Clinton Sharber

Steven R. Faulk

Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District

Nicholas L. Foster

Mary E. Barron

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

Kerri L. Scisney

Silas Matchem

James Lee Sharber

Member Board of Education, Dawson Springs Independent School District (vote 3)

Michael “Wes” Ausenbaugh

Vicki Fox Allen

Member Board of Education, Dawson Springs Independent School District

Kent Dillingham

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Dawson Springs

Jenny B. Sewell

City Council, City of Dawson Springs (vote 6)

Jesse Robinson

Martha Woolsey

Joe R. Allen r.

Chasidy Chappell

Mark McGregor

Rick Hendrickson

Kenneth R. Mitchell

Jeffery Chris Morris

Rhonda C. Mills

Darla Hunt-Adams

Mayor, City of Earlington

Albert I. Jackson

Brian W. Ruffin

Phillip R. Hunt

City Council, City of Earlington (vote 6)

Peggy Lou Babb

Michael Lee Crook

Barbara Ann Shelton

Vernon Gipson

Ann Gipson

Robert L. Cottoner

Jessica Pharris

Daniel Hartline

Mayor, City of Hanson

Jimmy Epley

Terry Ray Nelson

City Commissioners, City of Hanson (vote 4)

Felicia Greeg

Carroll Oakley

Carlis Oakley

Emily Williams

Are you in favor of being stricken from the City of Hanson Kentucky and becoming part of the unincorporated area of the County of Hopkins?

Yes

No

Mayor, City of Madisonville

Freddie J. Stafford

Kevin Cotton

City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 1

Misty Lee Cavanaugh

City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 2

Tony Space

Amy Starr Sherman

City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 3

Adam Tonwsend

City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 4

Amy Watson Cruz

Larry W. Noffsinger

City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 5

Frank Stevenson

City Council, City of Madisonville, Ward 6

Glenda P. Wade

Chad Menser

Mayor, City of Mortons Gap

Chris Phelps

Wendy Smith

City Council, City of Mortons Gap (vote 6)

Preston E. Thompson

Rob Boucher

JoBeth Appleby

Kara Burrow

Tammy Vandiver

Roger Faulk

Anthony Burrow

Nancy Faulk

Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the city of Mortons Gap, Kentucky?

Yes

No

Mayor, City of Nebo

Johnny Dukes

Karen Lantrip

City Commissioners, City of Nebo (vote 4)

Charles “Juddy” Jarrell

Justice Chance Menser

Jackie Pearce

James E. Kelley

Mayor, City of Nortonville

James “Boo” Braden

Scotty Harvey

City Council, City of Nortonville (vote 6)

James K. Harrison

Kristal P. Stanley

Paul McPeek

Duane R. Dunlap

Greg Rodgers

Danny E. Gunn

Lucille Putty

Mayor, City of Saint Charles

Shelia Suttles

City Commissioners, City of St. Charles (vote 4)

Corey Smith

Kathy Huddleston

Darlene Adamson

Marry Ann Smith

Leio Huddleston

Mayor, City of White Plains

Joshua Slaton

City Commissioners, City of White Plains

Tony “Twink” Williams

Timothy Slaton

Jeffrey. N. Heltsley

Ben Almon

B. Ray Groves

Dave Duncan

Livingston County

Property Valuation Administrator

R) Elisha Hubbard Harp

County Judge-Executive

R) Garrett Gruber

County Attorney

R) Allen Wilson

County Clerk

R) Sonya Williams

Sheriff

R) Bobby Davidson

Jailer

R) Benji Guill

Coroner

R) Jeff Armstrong

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Bill Lipham

Constable, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Mark Long

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Michael Bynum

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Brad Hunter

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Gary Allen Ivy

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

R) Klay Southern

D) Marvin Buford

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

R) Andy Oliver

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

James R. Redd III

Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Natalie White

District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Brandon Knoth

District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division has no declared candidates

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Christine Thompson

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Carrsville has no declared candidates

City Commissioners, City of Carrsville has no declared candidates (vote 4)

Mayor, City of Grand Rivers

Brian Thompson Moodie

City Council, City of Grand Rivers (vote 6)

Michael O’Leary

Pat Gorbett

Mark A. Waggoner

Oliver “Bud” Hunt

Jerry Carter

Mark Sanderman

Mayor, City of Salem

Gary Damron

City Commissioners, City of Salem (vote 4)

Craig Dossett

Darryl Chittenden

Jessie Watson

Brandon DeBoe

Tiffany Newcomb

Mayor, City of Smithland

William “Bill” T. Hesser

City Commissioners, City of Smithland (vote 4)

Terry W. Cobb

Kayla Curry

Mary Pirtle

Glenda Gentry

Lyon County

Property Valuation Administrator

R) Christie D. Cruce

County Judge-Executive

R) Jaime Green

D) Terry O. McKinney

County Attorney

R) Lee Wilson

County Clerk

R) Lori Duff

Sheriff

R) Brent W. White

D) Homer Benny Lady

Jailer

D) Steve Galusha

Coroner

D) Kris L. Dunn

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

D) Robert N. Cummins

Constable, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Quin Sutton

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

D) Jeffery Fowler

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

James R. Redd III

Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Natalie White

District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Brandon Knoth

District Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

James Dennis “Denny” Gray

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

Joshua Patton

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Eddyville

Greg Greene

City Council, City of Eddyville (vote 6)

Tammy R. Stone

Stephanie A. Wagers

Michael Greene

Leigh Ann Conger

Judith T. “Judi” Stone

Jerry L. Peek

Julie Wadlington

Mayor, City of Kuttawa

Barbara Campbell

City Council, City of Kuttawa (vote 6)

Sandra Stark

Skyla Jenkins Grief

Edwin “Captain Ed” Jones

Tom Simpson

H. Wayne Breedlove

Mike Hutchcraft

Mark “Hatch” Hatcher

Page Greene

Kimberly Ashley Clapp

Marshall County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Tony A. Henson

County Judge-Executive

R) Kevin Spraggs

County Attorney

I) Jason F. Darnall

County Clerk

R) Crissy Greer

Sheriff

R) Matt Hilbrecht

Jailer

R) Roger L. Ford

County Commissioner, 1st District

R) Eddie McGuire

D) Mickey Darnall

County Commissioner, 2nd District

R) Marty R. Barrett

County Commissioner, 3rd District

R) Monti R. Collins

Coroner

R) Kenny Pratt

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Justice of the Peace, 1st Magisterial District

R) Larry R. Ball

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

R) Larry Kyle Thompson

Justice of the Peace, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Jeremy William Wallace

Justice of the Peace, 3rd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Darvin Stom

Partisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Hardin

R) Hank Rogalinkski

D) Gary Freeman

City Council, City of Hardin (vote 6)

R) Carolyn Pace Johnson

R) Roberta Deuerling

D) Barbara K. Wathen

D) Pamela Bradley

D) Lyn Henderson

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Jamie Jameson

Andrea Lee Moore

Mayor, City of Calvert City

Gene Colburn

City Council, City of Calvert City (vote 6)

Jeremy Rowe

Ralph W. Howard

Neeta Hale

Tanara Babcock

Christopher Harrington

Kevin Stokes

McCracken County

Property Valuation Administrator

R) Bill Dunn

County Judge-Executive

R) Craig Z. Clymer

D) Gary Vander Boegh

County Attorney

R) D. Cade Foster

County Clerk

R) Jamie Huskey

Sheriff

R) Ryan Norman

Jailer

R) David Knight

County Commissioner, 1st District

R) J.W. “Bill” Bartleman

County Commissioner, 2nd District

R) Richard Abraham

County Commissioner, 3rd District

R) Edwin “Eddie” Jones

D) Yolanda L. Johnson

Coroner

R) Amanda G. Melton

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Justice of the Peace, 1st Magisterial District

R) Jonas Roberts

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

R) Mark Hayden

D) Mark “Atlas” Foglesong

Justice of the Peace, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Eric Augustus

Justice of the Peace, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Danny Orazine

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Anthony “Tony” Veltri

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Charles “Chuck” Walter

Joseph “Joe” Roark

Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

W.A. Tony Kitchen

Circuit Judge, Family Court, 2nd Judicial Circuit, 3rd Division

Deanna Wise Henschel

District Judge, 2nd Judicial District, 1st Division

Todd S. Jones

District Judge, 2nd Judicial District, 2nd Division

James Mills

Chris Hollowell

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Steve Shelby

Natascha Campbell

Anthony Gallo

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

Kelly Curtis Walker

Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District

Sheila Cruse Johnston

Julie Elizabeth Gray

Jennifer R. Beyer

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

Alice Shemwell

Member Board of Education Paducah Independent School District (vote 2)

Felix Akojie

Mary Hunter Hancock

City Commissioners, City of Paducah (vote 4)

Sandra Wilson

Dujuan Thomas

Mike Reed

Kiesha Curry

Carol C. Gault

Robert “Buz” Smith

Raynarldo Henderson

David Guess

McLean County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Dale W. Ayer

County Judge-Executive

R) Curtis L. Dame

County Attorney

D) Donna M. Dant

County Clerk

D) Carol Eaton

Sheriff

R) Kenneth Frizell

D) Todd Wilkerson

Jailer

R) Chris Ellis

Coroner

D) John W. Muster

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, Southwest Magisterial District

R) Joey Lowery

Constable, Southwest Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, Southeast Magisterial District

D) Robert Bishop

Constable, Southeast Magisterial District

D) Johnny Vandiver

Magistrate, Northeast Magisterial District

R) Clay Troutman

Constable, Northeast Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, Northwest Magisterial District

R) Luie A. Whitaker

D) Matt Hayden

Constable, Northwest Magisterial District

R) Mark Badertscher

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 45th Judicial Circuit

Brian Wiggins

District Judge, 45th Judicial Circuit

Eric S. Stovall

Darris L. Russell

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

John M. Howard

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

Angela Sartain Bumpus

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Calhoun

Bruce Cabbage

City Council, City of Calhoun (vote 6)

Irene Bryant Longtine

Sarah Cardwell

Wendell R. Anderson

Becky Kline

Kenny Neal

Eddie Sallee

Nancy Dant

Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Calhoun?

Yes

No

Mayor, City of Island

Joseph Hamilton

City Commissioners, City of Island (vote 4)

Stacy Ashby

Mayor, City of Livermore

Dennis R. Revlett

Sharon Neil Boyken

City Council, City of Livermore (vote 6)

Thomas Kassinger

Stephanie Curry

Sandra Larkin

Larry Leach

Tristan Buckman

Austin Babb

Mayor, City of Sacramento

Betty Howard

City Commissioners, City of Sacramento (vote 4)

Jeremy McLaughlin

Amanda A. Gish

Monzel Slinker

Ann Igleheart

James K. Howard

Muhlenberg County

Commonwealth’s Attorney, 45th Judicial Circuit

D) Clayton Douglas Adams

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Belinda S. McKinney

County Judge-Executive

R) Mack McGehee

D) Gaylan Spurlin

County Attorney

D) Ryan K. Rice

County Clerk

D) Crystal Smith

Sheriff

D) William Ward

Jailer

D) Terry Nunley

Coroner

D) Larry D. Vincent

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

D) Malcolm L. West

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

D) Rondal Hambrick

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) T. Darrin Benton

D) Jody Fleming

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Jay McElwain

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Tori Grace

D) Jeff Vincent

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

D) Ricky Spears

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

R) Harvey Joe Vanhook

D) Keith Phillips

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

R) Tim Dicketson

D) Darrin S. Albro

Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District

R) Andrew Bullock

Constable, 5th Magisterial District

D) Tim Franklin

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 45th Judicial Circuit

Brian Wiggins

District Judge, 45th Judicial Circuit

Eric S. Stovall

Darris L. Russell

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (vote 3)

Ted Jessup

Jack Reno

Wallace Slinker

Denise Brown

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District

Kimberly C. Bard

Robert Melton

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

Stefanie Rickard Rager

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Bremen

Allen W. Miller

City Council, City of Bremen has no declared candidates

Mayor, City of Central City

Tony L. Armour

City Council, City of Central City (vote 8)

Chris Waddell

David Higgs

Mike Jenkins

Ellanee Lancaster

Robert W. Thacker

Shannon Coombs

Hugh W. Sweatt Jr.

Jarrod L. Douglas

Jeff Rose

Richard “Dicky” Miller

Bobby Armour

Janet Hearld

Otis Cunningham

Jerry Pat Durall

Mayor, City of Drakesboro

Mike Jones

Eddie Brake

City Council, City of Drakesboro (vote 6)

Frank Schmautz

Misty Brake-Hambrick

Larry Shrodes

Clifton Davis

Joe Studer

Tex Allen

Chadd E. Davis

Tex Ray Allen II

Robert Hambrick

Mayor, City of Greenville

Jan Yonts

Raymond Walker

James “Eddie” Dearmond

City Council, City of Greenville (vote 6)

Regina E. Curry

Billie “Ruthie” Lewis

Jeff Travis

Marcus West

Pamela Denise Johnson

Wade Walters

Nick Sparks

Nathan Brothers

Mayor, City of Powderly

Bobby Gene Creager

Kennth Russell Daniel

City Council, City of Powderly (vote 4)

Donald M. Pendley

Bobby G. Webb

Brenda Keplinger

Jonathan Armour

Mayor, City of South Carrollton has no declared candidates

City Council, City of South Carrollton has no declared candidates

Trigg County

Circuit Clerk

R) Lisa Fuller Thomas

D) Stephen Washer

Property Valuation Administrator

R) Lauren Fowler

County Judge-Executive

R) Stan Humphries

County Attorney

R) Randall Braboy

County Clerk

D) Carmen Shore Finley

Sheriff

R) Aaron Acree

Jailer

D) James E. Hughes

Coroner

D) John Mark Vinson

County Surveyor

R) Randle G. Cruse

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) John Oliver

D) Mike Wright

Constable, 1st Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Barry Littlejohn

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Ray Wyatt

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Cameron Sumner

D) William G. Linton

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) John Oliphant

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

D) Jeff Broadbent

Constable, 4th Magisterial District

R) Kerry Fowler

Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District

R) Alana Baker Dunn

Constable, 5th Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District

R) Patrick Bush

D) Jan Culwell

Constable, 6th Magisterial District

R) Dennis Whitten

Magistrate, 7th Magisterial District

R) Mike Lane

Constable, 7th Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

James R. Redd III

Circuit Judge, 56th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Natalie White

District Judge, 56th Judicial District, 1st Division

Brandon Knoth

District Judge, 56th Judicial District, 2nd Division has no declared candidates

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Charlene Sheehan

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

Clara Beth Hyde

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Cadiz

Todd King

City Council, City of Cadiz (vote 6)

Tim Bridges

Brian Futrell

Susie Hendricks

Jeannie Bodine

Susan Bryant

Dustin Gilbert

Brenda Price

Frankie Phillips

Bob Noel

Union County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Clay Wells

County Judge-Executive

Adam R. O’Nan

County Attorney

D) Julie A. Wallace

County Clerk

R) Garrick Thompson

Sheriff

R) Jason O’Connell Thomas

D) Jared Beauchamp

Jailer

R) Jason L. Newton

D) Brandon Girten

Coroner

D) Robert Stephen Shouse

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

R) Rick Wyatt

D) Clay Divine

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

D) Sam McLeod

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

D) Jerri Floyd

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) James Ricketts

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Matthew E. Williams

Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District

R) Dakota Jones

D) Luke Austin Arnold

I) Blake Bondurant

Constable, 4th Magisterial District has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District

R) Joseph “Bo” Girten

I) Joe Clements

Constable, 5th Magisterial District

D) Donald W. Greenwell

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Daniel M. Heady

Circuit Judge, Family Court, 5th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Brandi Hagan Rogers

District Judge, 5th Judicial District

Charles A. Willson

Ben Leonard

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

Chad Hagan

Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District

Evelyn S. Meacham

Greg Clifton

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Morganfield

J. Randy Greenwell

City Council, City of Morganfield (vote 6)

Paul Monsour

Brian Humphrey

Lori Beth Wyatt

Mike Moore

Ronnie Burkins

Alvin Russelburg

Suzanne M. Carr

Melissa S. Bebout

Kyle Clark

Jason A. Cormier

Jason Millikan

Mayor, City of Sturgis

Kent Sayle

City Council, City of Sturgis (vote 6)

Richie Jones

Jesse “Clint” Hayes

Cindy V. Tapp

Jeremy D. May

Pete Van

Kristi Lovell

Dawna Brewer

Bernard Vinroe

Mayor, City of Uniontown

Joe Coker

Thomas “Buster” Byrd

LaDonna Collins Tapp

City Council, City of Uniontown (vote 6)

Trudy Howard

Michael Brown

Mayor, City of Waverly

Ashley S. Bryant

Cris Payne

City Council, City of Waverly has no declared candidates

Webster County

Property Valuation Administrator

D) Jeffrey D. Kelley

County Judge-Executive

R) Stephen R. Henry

County Attorney

R) Wm. Clint Prow

County Clerk

D) Valerie Newell

Sheriff

R) William “Billy” Braden

D) Roy Scott Starkey

Jailer

R) Greg Sauls

Coroner

D) Darin K. Townsend

County Surveyor has no declared candidates

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

D) Chad E. Townsend

Constable, 1st Magisterial District

R) Kerry W. Dehaven

D) Adam J. Yates

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District

R) Bob Hardison

D) Jerry “Poogie” Brown

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District

D) Shane Derick Brown

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District

R) Ken Stuart

D) Tony Felker

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

R) David Lane Bumpus

D) James “Rooster” Poe

Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1st Division

Christopher Shea Nickell

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 1st Division

Chris McNeill

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division

Donna L. Dixon

Circuit Judge, 5th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division

Daniel M. Heady

Circuit Judge, Family Court, 5th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division

Brandi Hagan Rogers

District Judge, 5th Judicial District

Charles A. Willson

Ben Leonard

Nonpartisan School Candidates

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

Amanda Dale Coomes

Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District

Timothy R. McCormick

Nonpartisan City Ballot

Mayor, City of Clay

Jackie B. Edens

City Council, City of Clay (vote 6)

Heath Stone

Jamie Edens Daniel

Kelly Hanor Ware

Ronald Keith Pride

Michael Grigg

Mayor, City of Dixon

Dorris Crowley

City Commissioners, City of Dixon (vote 4)

Randy Norman

Jeffrey S. Graham

Robert Terry Webb

Mayor, City of Providence

Doug Hammers

Randall Elliott Simms

James “Butch” Hackney

City Council, City of Providence (vote 6)

Shannon Cole Layton

Scott Frederick

James “Chip” Palmer

Mark Turner

Charles “Mike” Syers

Keith Farrell

Mayor, City of Sebree

Jeremy Brown

James A. Nance

Robert Ray Brantley

City Council, City of Sebree (vote 6)

Perry Culberson

James Allen Williams

Jana Forker

Melvin B. Pierce

Judy Forker Gates

Billy Joe Smith

Mayor, City of Slaughters

Christopher S. Winstead

City Commissioners, City of Slaughters (vote 4)

Kenneth Wells

Debra Rudd

Mickey R. Duncan

Chris Matthew Johnson

Mayor, City of Wheatcroft has no declared candidates

City Commissioners, City of Wheatcroft has no declared candidates

