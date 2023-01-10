Laurance VanMeter sworn in as new Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court

Kentucky’s highest court has a new leader following an investiture ceremony at the State Capitol.

Justice Laurance VanMeter of Lexington was formally sworn into office on Monday as Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Fellow justices elected VanMeter to a four-year term that began Jan. 2. He replaces Chief Justice John Minton, Jr. of Bowling Green, who retired in December after 14 years leading the high court.

“As the highest legal authority in our state, the Kentucky Supreme Court ensures clarity, uniformity, and fairness. It holds up the backbone our democracy which is the rule of law," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "Today, this critical institution welcomes a new leader.”

VanMeter joined the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2016 after serving more than a decade as a judge on the state Court of Appeals. Prior to that, he was on the bench as a circuit and district court judge in Fayette County.

The Kentucky Supreme Court is in session this week and it’s the first time Justice VanMeter is presiding over oral arguments as Chief Justice.

Two new associate justices will also be sworn in this week on the state Supreme Court. Chief Justice VanMeter will administer the oath of office to Justice Angela Bisig of Louisville on Tuesday. She's a former Jefferson County Circuit Court judge and replaces Justice Lisabeth Hughes who retired last month. On Wednesday, Justice Kelly Thompson of Bowling Green will be sworn in to replace Chief Justice Minton. Thompson served as a Kentucky Appeals Court judge for the past 16 years.

The investiture ceremonies will take place at 2:00 p.m. each day at the State Capitol in Frankfort. The events are open to the public and will also be streamed by Kentucky Educational Television.