Kentucky House OKs bill to regulate hemp-derived delta-8 THC

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill last week that calls for state regulation of hemp-derived delta-8 THC products.

House Bill 544 would ban the sale of delta-8 products to those under the age of 21. The Associated Press reports law enforcement and school officials have urged lawmakers to set guidelines to keep delta-8 — a mildly intoxicating substance — away from minors.

Leaders with U.S. Hemp Roundtable, a national advocacy group for the hemp industry, also support the bill. They say the proposed regulations would keep children from accessing adult products.