Ky. lawmakers pass bill requiring coverage for biomarker tests

Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on a bill to require health insurers to cover “biomarker tests,” which can help determine the best cancer treatment plans for patients.

The measure won final passage Monday. It now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Supporters say the bill is a consequential step in a state long plagued by high rates of cancers.

Senate President Robert Stivers says the bill will allow for coverage to be mandated at a minimal cost. He says the cutting-edge testing will result in customized treatment plans for patients.

The bill’s lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser.