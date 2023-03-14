Tennessee Senate OKs push to define ‘sex'; may risk funding

Transgender people in Tennessee would be prevented from changing their driver’s licenses and birth certificates under legislation recently approved by the Republican senators.

The legislation would define male and female in state law and base people’s legal gender identities on their anatomy at birth.

Legislative officials have warned that enacting the bill could cost the state millions in federal funding because the definition conflicts with federal rules.

The Tennessee Senate voted 27-6 on Monday to advance the bill, with only Democratic lawmakers opposing it.

The bill must still clear the House chamber.