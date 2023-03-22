Crime becomes flash point in Kentucky GOP race for governor

Dozens of law enforcement officials are coming to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s aid in Kentucky's Republican primary for governor.

They're pushing back against an attack aimed at his record on combating crime. In a joint statement, the group of sheriffs, police chiefs and prosecutors say Cameron took “decisive action to improve public safety.”

The statement responds to the latest anti-Cameron ad from a group supporting Republican Kelly Craft’s bid for governor. The commercial refers to Cameron as Kentucky’s “soft-on-crime teddy bear.”

Twelve candidates are competing for the GOP nomination for governor in May. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection.