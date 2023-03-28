U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says one of his staffers was "brutally attacked"

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says one of his staffers was assaulted in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

In a statement, the Republican from Bowling Green said the staffer was “brutally attacked in broad daylight” about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Paul asked for privacy to help facilitate healing and recovery.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the male staff member whose name hasn’t been released, was stabbed with a knife and sustained life-threatening injuries. Forty-two-year-old Glynn Neal of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

Paul himself was attacked by a neighbor and severely injured in 2017.