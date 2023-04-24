Biden thanks 'Tennessee three' for 'standing up'

President Joe Biden welcomed to the Oval Office the three Tennessee lawmakers Monday who faced expulsion for participating in gun control protests at their statehouse.

Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, told the lawmakers known as “the Tennessee three” they were “standing up for our kids” and “our communities.”

The Republicans who control the Tennessee legislature called for expelling the three lawmakers because they disrupted House proceedings during the protest.

The two Black representatives — Justin Pearson and Justin Jones — were expelled, but Rep. Gloria Johnson — who is white — was not.

The episode has thrust the trio of lawmakers into the national spotlight.

Justin and Pearson have since been reinstated on an interim basis.

Harris already visited Nashville earlier this month to show her support for them.