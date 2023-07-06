Beshear confirmed to speak at Fancy Farm Picnic next month

Fancy Farm Picnic organizers confirmed on social media Thursday that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will speak at the annual western Kentucky political event next month.

This will be Beshear’s first time as governor speaking at the picnic hosted by St. Jerome Catholic Church in Graves County.

Political speeches at the Graves County event were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state’s Democrats all sat out the 2021 picnic over continued COVID-19 concerns.

Beshear also missed last year’s picnic. He originally scheduled a family trip to Israel for that weekend, but then canceled it to help address the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron has also confirmed his presence at the annual picnic next month.

Beshear and Cameron will join other elected officials and candidates for statewide executive offices at the Fancy Farm Picnic on August 5th.